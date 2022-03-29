 Skid Row To Tour Australia With New Singer in December - Noise11.com
Skid Row

Skid Row To Tour Australia With New Singer in December

by Paul Cashmere on March 29, 2022

in News

Skid Row will be back in Australia in December with new singer, former Swedish Idol winner Erik Grönwall.

The band, with Rachel Bolan (bass), Dave “Snake” Sabo, Scotti Hill (guitars) and Rob Hammersmith (drums), will release ‘The Gang’s All Here’, their first album since 2006, on October 14.

Finland’s Reckless Love and Australia’s Wicked Smile will open the shows.

Skid Row / Reckless Love / Wicked Smile Australian Tour Dates

Wednesday 7 December, ADELAIDE – The Gov
Friday 9 December, BRISBANE – The Triffid
Saturday 10 December, SYDNEY – Manning Bar
Sunday 11 December, MELBOURNE – 170 Russell

