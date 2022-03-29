Skid Row To Tour Australia With New Singer in December - Noise11.com

Skid Row will be back in Australia in December with new singer, former Swedish Idol winner Erik Grönwall.

The band, with Rachel Bolan (bass), Dave “Snake” Sabo, Scotti Hill (guitars) and Rob Hammersmith (drums), will release ‘The Gang’s All Here’, their first album since 2006, on October 14.

Finland’s Reckless Love and Australia’s Wicked Smile will open the shows.

Skid Row / Reckless Love / Wicked Smile Australian Tour Dates

Wednesday 7 December, ADELAIDE – The Gov

Friday 9 December, BRISBANE – The Triffid

Saturday 10 December, SYDNEY – Manning Bar

Sunday 11 December, MELBOURNE – 170 Russell

