Slade To Reissue ‘Slade In Flame’ Next - Noise11.com

Slade’s underrated ‘Slade In Flame’ album is the next vinyl reissue from the UK’s 70s Glam Rock band.
1975’s ‘Slade In Flame’ featured the hit ‘Far Far Away’. The album acted as a movie soundtrack for the ‘Slade In Flame’ film starring the four guys from the band. The movie plot was about two fictitious rival bands called Flame and Roy Priest and the Undertakers.
‘Slade In Flame’ was Slade’s fifth album.
Slade In Flame – Slade
Side A
01 How Does It Feel
02 Them Kinda Monkeys Can’t Swing
03 So Far so Good
04 Summer Song (Wishing You Were Here)
05 OK Yesterday Was Yesterday
Side B
01 Far Far Away
02 This Girl
03 Lay It Down
04 Heaven Knows
05 Standin’ On the Corner
