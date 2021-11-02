Slade To Reissue ‘Slade In Flame’ Next - Noise11.com

Slade’s underrated ‘Slade In Flame’ album is the next vinyl reissue from the UK’s 70s Glam Rock band.

1975’s ‘Slade In Flame’ featured the hit ‘Far Far Away’. The album acted as a movie soundtrack for the ‘Slade In Flame’ film starring the four guys from the band. The movie plot was about two fictitious rival bands called Flame and Roy Priest and the Undertakers.

‘Slade In Flame’ was Slade’s fifth album.

Slade In Flame – Slade

Side A

01 How Does It Feel

02 Them Kinda Monkeys Can’t Swing

03 So Far so Good

04 Summer Song (Wishing You Were Here)

05 OK Yesterday Was Yesterday

Side B

01 Far Far Away

02 This Girl

03 Lay It Down

04 Heaven Knows

05 Standin’ On the Corner

