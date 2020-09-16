 Slade’s Dave Hill Dumps Co-Founder Don Powell - Noise11.com
Don Powell

Don Powell

Slade’s Dave Hill Dumps Co-Founder Don Powell

by Paul Cashmere on September 16, 2020

in News

Slade co-founders Dave Hill and Don Powell have had what Don calls an “acrimonious split” with Hill dumping his friend and bandmate of over 50 years.

Don Powell said in a statement that he has now moved on from Hill telling fans, “I’m really happy to tell you that I’m now working with some great musicians who are so well respected amongst their peers on something I’ve wanted to do for a long time – The Don Powell Band.”

Hill and Powell formed their first band together in 1964. Noddy Holder and Jim Lea joined a year later. In 1969 they changed their name to Ambrose Slade, shortening it to Slade in 1970.

Slade’s first hit in the UK was ‘Get Down and Get With It’ in 1971. Australia followed soon after with ‘Coz I Luv You’.

Slade had 25 Top 40 hits in the UK and nine Top 40 hits in Australia.

Don Powell toured Australia in 2018 with Suzi Quatro and Andy Scott of Sweet as QSP.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Peter Starkie
Original Skyhooks Guitarist Peter Starkie Has Died Aged 72

Peter Starkie, the original guitarist for Skyhooks, has died at age 72.

1 day ago
Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert
Rolling Stones Honour Toots Hibbert

Rolling Stones stars Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, and Keith Richards have paid tribute to the late Toots Hibbert, following his death aged 77.

3 days ago
Tim Partridge
Australian Bass Player Tim Partridge Has Passed Away

Tributes for Australian bass player Tim Partridge are flooding through the music industry after his son Mitchell announced his father’s passing.

3 days ago
Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert
Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals Dies At Age 77

Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals has died at aged 77. No cause of death has been given.

4 days ago
Bruce Springsteen Letter To You
Bruce Springsteen Confirms New E Street Band Album

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will release ‘Letter To You’, his 12th album with the E Street Band, in October.

5 days ago
Kool and the Gang
Kool & The Gang Co-Founder Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell Dies Aged 68

Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell has died at age 68. The cause of death has not been announced.

6 days ago
Renee Geyer image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Renée Geyer Celebrates Her 67th With 50 Years In The Music Biz

Australia’s soul legend Renée Geyer will turn 67 years old tomorrow with two milestones to celebrate. She has also clocked up 50 years in the music industry.

6 days ago