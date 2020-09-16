Slade’s Dave Hill Dumps Co-Founder Don Powell

Slade co-founders Dave Hill and Don Powell have had what Don calls an “acrimonious split” with Hill dumping his friend and bandmate of over 50 years.

Don Powell said in a statement that he has now moved on from Hill telling fans, “I’m really happy to tell you that I’m now working with some great musicians who are so well respected amongst their peers on something I’ve wanted to do for a long time – The Don Powell Band.”

Hill and Powell formed their first band together in 1964. Noddy Holder and Jim Lea joined a year later. In 1969 they changed their name to Ambrose Slade, shortening it to Slade in 1970.

Slade’s first hit in the UK was ‘Get Down and Get With It’ in 1971. Australia followed soon after with ‘Coz I Luv You’.

Slade had 25 Top 40 hits in the UK and nine Top 40 hits in Australia.

Don Powell toured Australia in 2018 with Suzi Quatro and Andy Scott of Sweet as QSP.

