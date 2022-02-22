 Slash Suggest More New Guns N' Roses Music Is on The Way - Noise11.com
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Slash Guns N' Roses 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Slash Suggest More New Guns N’ Roses Music Is on The Way

by Music-News.com on February 23, 2022

Slash has revealed Guns N’ Roses are aiming to release new songs this summer.

Guns N’ Roses released two tracks, ‘Absurd’ and ‘Hard Skool’, both reworked outtakes from 2008’s ‘Chinese Democracy’ in 2021.

The notorious record was delayed for years and held up by legal hassles, while Slash, bassist Duff McKagan and drummer Matt Sorum quit the group, and only frontman Axl Rose and keyboardist Dizzy Reed remained.

Speaking to Consequence of Sound about when fans can expect new music, Slash teased: “There is new material coming — everybody’s always asking.

“I would imagine that there will be one or two songs that come out around the time that we hit the road in June.”

Guns N’ Roses reunited with original members Slash and Duff for the 2016 ‘Not in This Lifetime… Tour’.

Guns N’ Roses will be heading to Europe in June, before heading to Australia and New Zealand.

Guns N’ Roses put all the “years of negativity” behind them and are having fun touring again.

Slash added: “It’s been great. We got back together and it was really sort of like one of those huge question marks, and it was only to do the Coachella festivals, really. And it just snowballed into this tour that’s really been sort of going ever since then.

“But we’ve had a blast doing it, and I’m really happy that finally after all those years of negativity and whatnot, that we got past all that, and managed to get together and go out and play.”

In October, Slash admitted he and his bandmates hadn’t penned any new material since reuniting.

Slash said: “As far as new Guns is concerned, we haven’t even gotten to that point of really in earnest sitting down and writing.

“We’ve been doing a lot of material that’s been sort of sitting around for a while. So that will be a whole focused endeavour unto itself.”

Axl, Slash and Duff’s last studio album as Guns was 1993’s ‘The Spaghetti Incident?’.

