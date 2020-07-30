 Slipknot and Stone Sour Frontman Corey Taylor To Release His First Solo Album - Noise11.com
Slipknot and Stone Sour Frontman Corey Taylor To Release His First Solo Album

by Paul Cashmere on July 30, 2020

Corey Taylor of both Slipknot and Stone Sour will release his debut solo album in October.

Slipknot released their first album in 1999, Stone Sour’s debut came out in 2002. Both bands have run parallel for the past 20 years.

While taking 21 years to get to his first solo record Taylor has been prolific helping out his mates. He has appeared on records for Zakk Wylde, Dream Theater, Korn, Rollins Band, Travis Barker, Snot, Soulfly, and Biohazard.

In 2015 he was a guest on Tech N9ne’s Special Effects’. Tech N9ne appears on ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’, the first single from the ‘CMFT’ album.

CMFT has been a long time coming for Taylor, with newly written tracks alongside some dating back to his teens. Recorded at Hideout Studio in Las Vegas, with producer Jay Ruston and his band—Christian Martucci [guitar], Zach Throne [guitar], Jason Christopher [bass], and Dustin Robert [drums]

‘CMFT’ tracklisting:

1. HWY 666
2. Black Eyes Blue
3. Samantha’s Gone
4. Meine Lux
5. Halfway Down
6. Silverfish
7. Kansas
8. Culture Head
9. Everybody Dies On My Birthday
10. The Maria Fire
11. Home
12. CMFT Must Be Stopped [Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie]
13. European Tour Bus Bathroom Song

