Snoop Dogg Files To Dismiss Sexual Misconduct Charge - Noise11.com

Snoop Dogg Files To Dismiss Sexual Misconduct Charge

by Music-News.com on February 27, 2022

in News

Lawyers for Snoop Dogg have filed to dismiss a sexual assault and battery lawsuit against the rapper.

The claimant – an unidentified model and dancer – filed a lawsuit against the rapper earlier this month, claiming he sexually assaulted her in May 2013 after she attended his concert in Anaheim, California.

In court filings submitted on Thursday, Snoop’s lawyer states that the accuser’s lawsuit should be dismissed because under state law, her claims were time-barred and her lawsuit did not provide enough evidence to support a claim under the non-time barred Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA).

They also note that the accuser launched her legal action days before Snoop’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance with Eminem and Dr. Dre, among others, and called her lawsuit “a thinly veiled attempt to extort Defendant for money to stop Plaintiff from continuing to assert her false claims publicly.”

In her original lawsuit, the woman alleged Snoop’s associate, a pimp-turned-Christian minister, Bishop Don ‘Magic’ Juan, offered to drive her home after the gig but she fell asleep and woke up at his house. She claimed Bishop subsequently “forced his penis” into her face and mouth.

The woman went on to claim the rapper’s associate convinced her to meet him at a studio by offering her a possible part as a “weather girl” in a TV project Snoop was working on. She alleged that after her arrival, the Gin and Juice hitmaker came up to her while she was on the toilet and forced oral sex on her.

She also claimed she was not hired for the TV project because she “refused to willingly and enthusiastically give oral sex” to the rapper. He has denied the allegations.

music-news.com

