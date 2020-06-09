 Snoop Dogg Vows To Vote For The Very First Time - Noise11.com
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman

Snoop Dogg Vows To Vote For The Very First Time

by Paul Cashmere on June 9, 2020

Snoop Dogg is heading to the polls to vote for the very first time ever.

Snoop called into Big Boy’s Neighbourhood and initially talked about George Floyd’s murder. Snoop said he did believe what he was seeing “because the camera don’t lie. The camera is the only witness in court that will never change its testimony”. He added that “for many years we’ve been receiving this treatment without a camera.”

About voting Snoop Dogg said, “I ain’t never voted a day in my life but this year I think I’m gonna get out and vote ‘cause I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year.”

Snoop is urging every American who can vote to vote. “For years they had me brainwashed to think that you couldn’t vote if you had a criminal record. I didn’t know that”.

Snoop Dogg will absolutely go and vote in November, 2020. “Definitely because we’ve got to make a difference. I can’t talk about it and then not do it. I can’t tell you to go do it and not go do it. Everybody on the frontline, I ain’t gonna tell you to do something I didn’t do”.

Watch the full interview here:

Watch this classic video of Snoop Dogg roasting Donald Trump in 2011. Start at 4:09 in.

