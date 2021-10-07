Soft Cell To Release First Album In 25 Years - Noise11.com

Marc Almond and David Ball will release their first Soft Cell in 25 years in February. The album will be called ‘Happiness Not Included’. Take a listen to ‘Bruises On My Illusion’.
Noise11.com revealed Soft Cell were back in the studio in April.
As Marc Almond explains, “‘Bruises On My Illusions’ is a mini film noir Soft Cell story about a disillusioned character with everything against him or her who still has hope for a better future, despite the odds. A darker ‘Bedsitter’. Dave’s ominous yet punchy defiant chords inspired the song.”
Dave Ball adds, “’One of our darker cinematic pop moments with a classic Marc Almond lyric”.
The Soft Cell singles run happened in 1982 and 1983. Their biggest hit was ‘Tainted Love’ (no 1 UK and Australia and no 8 USA).
