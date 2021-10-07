 Soft Cell To Release First Album In 25 Years - Noise11.com
Soft Cell To Release First Album In 25 Years

by Paul Cashmere on October 7, 2021

in News

Marc Almond and David Ball will release their first Soft Cell in 25 years in February. The album will be called ‘Happiness Not Included’. Take a listen to ‘Bruises On My Illusion’.

Noise11.com revealed Soft Cell were back in the studio in April.

As Marc Almond explains, “‘Bruises On My Illusions’ is a mini film noir Soft Cell story about a disillusioned character with everything against him or her who still has hope for a better future, despite the odds. A darker ‘Bedsitter’. Dave’s ominous yet punchy defiant chords inspired the song.”

Dave Ball adds, “’One of our darker cinematic pop moments with a classic Marc Almond lyric”.

The Soft Cell singles run happened in 1982 and 1983. Their biggest hit was ‘Tainted Love’ (no 1 UK and Australia and no 8 USA).

