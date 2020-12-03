 Something For Kate ‘The Modern Medieval’ Is Australia’s No 1 Vinyl - Noise11.com
Something For Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman

Something For Kate ‘The Modern Medieval’ Is Australia’s No 1 Vinyl

by Paul Cashmere on December 3, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Something for Kate’s first album in eight years ‘The Modern Medieval’ is number one on Australia’s vinyl chart this week.

The Something For Kate debut displaced last week’s number one ‘PWR/RP’ by AC/DC. It also outsold new vinyl releases from Taylor Swift and Nick Cave.

Paul Dempsey had two solo albums in the gap. “It just surprised us as much as anybody that it has taken eight years,” Paul Demspey tells Noise11.com. “We don’t feel like we’ve been quiet during that period. We actually played shows in every one of the past eight years. There was a 20th anniversary tour in there. There were some nationwide tours like A Day On the Green. We did a national club tour. We’ve been active but we’ve also been raising families. It can be tricky to get the three of us together in a rehearsal space to work on ideas. Its just life. Families and other stuff. We haven’t been inactive. It just took time to get the new stuff happening”.

‘The Modern Medieval’ would have been released mid-2020 but was delayed due to Covid. Something for Kate completed the album in November 2019, ahead of Covid lockdowns.

The first single ‘Situation Room’ was released in April 2020.

