Songwriter Marilyn Bergman Dead At 94 - Noise11.com

Marilyn Bergman has died at age 93. Bergman, with her songwriter partner husband Alan, collected three Academy Award, three Emmy Awards and a Grammy Song of the Year in their decades of success.

The Bergman’s wrote ‘The Way We Were’ for Barbra Streisand, ‘You Don’t Bring Me Flowers’ for Neil Diamond and the classic ‘The Windmills of Your Mind’ for the 1968 movie The Thomas Crown Affair.

A more recent hit for Marilyn and Alan Bergman was ‘I Know I Loved You’ for Celine Dion.

The Bergmans won Emmy Awards for their television work. They composed the themes for the hit sitcoms ‘Maude’ and ‘Good Times’. In movies, they worked on the soundtracks for ‘Tootsie’, ‘Never Say Never Again’, and ‘The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean’.

Barbra Streisand paid tribute to Marilyn saying, “Marilyn and Alan Bergman were like family, as well as brilliant lyricists. We met over 60 years ago backstage at a little night club, and never stopped loving each other and working together. Their songs are timeless, and so is our love. May she rest in peace.”

Quincy Jones said, “My dear, dear, beautiful Marilyn Bergman, to lose you this morning, so close to our brother Sidney, is just crushing me. You, along with your beloved Alan, were the epitome of Nadia Boulanger’s belief that “an artist can never be more or less than they are as a human being”

The secret weapon to your songwriting…the unconditional love in your heart for your family, friends, and community. Your lyrics an extension of your being. We shared so much of life together…songs, laughter, love and hugs, and every minute was pure joy. And when they ask “How Do You Keep The Music Playing,” I will always say ask Marilyn and Alan Bergman to write you the song. RIP my sweet “Owl.” Your songs will sing in our hearts forever

My dear, dear, beautiful Marilyn Bergman, to lose you this morning, so close to our brother Sidney, is just crushing me. You, along with your beloved Alan, were the epitome of Nadia Boulanger’s belief that “an artist can never be more or less than they are as a human being”(1/3) pic.twitter.com/2y7v76W4jJ — Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) January 8, 2022

