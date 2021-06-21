Sony Stalwart Denis Handlin To Leave Company - Noise11.com

Sony Music CEO Denis Handlin will leave the company he has headed since 1984 as the Australian operation is accused of “a toxic culture”.

Sony Music Australia has been under the microscope from its corporate headquarters in New York ever since an investigation into bullying and harassment led to the removal of Vice President of Commercial Music, Tony Glover, in April.

Handlin, who joined the company in 1970 when it was CBS Records, is leaving during the scandal as the operation is scrutinized.

Handlin is considered one of the best in the business. During his time he oversaw the development of acts like Men At Work, Silverchair, Midnight Oil and more recently Tash Sultana, Gang of Youths and Amy Shark, who have become international names.

Denis Handlin AO is the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Sony Music Entertainment Australia Pty Ltd and Sony Music Entertainment New Zealand Limited and President, Sony Music Entertainment Asia Inc.

Denis joined CBS in May 1970 working in the warehouse in Brisbane. In 1976 he relocated to Sydney and held positions as National Promotions Manager, Director of Marketing and General Manager, Marketing and Sales before being appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in 1984. In 1996 he was made Chairman, Song Music Entertainment Australia Ltd and appointed to the international committee responsible for global strategy.

In 2004 Denis became Chairman of Chief Executive Officer of Sony BMG Australia & New Zealand. In 2010, he was appointed President, South East Asia & Korea in addition to his current role.

Denis Handlin is the longest serving employee of Sony Music worldwide.

On a personal note, it has been my pleasure to work with Denis for the past 40+ years. He has always been a great supporter of my career, my companies and my family. Both professionally and personally, thank you Denis for everything you have done for me.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments