Sooshi Mango Add Nine More Shows - Noise11.com

Sooshi Mango will play an additional nine dates on their upcoming Australian tour.

The Melbourne comedy act will kick off the ‘Off The Boat’ tour in August. “As an entertainer I am so grateful to our fans for giving us the opportunity to perform at this level,” Andrew Manfre says. “We are honoured fly the banner for all immigrants that came to this great country in search of a better life. Can’t wait to hear the roaring laughs and smell the garlic breath in the air”.

Watch the Noise11 Sooshi Mango interview:

Sooshi Mango will become the first Australian comedy act to perform two shows at Rod Laver Arena. “That makes me feel really proud and it’s crazy to think 3 idiots like us who started shooting vids in a car have ended up here. It’s truly humbling,” says Carlo Salantri.

NEW DATES

Friday 13 August Bendigo Ulumbarra Theatre

Saturday 14 August Geelong Costa Hall

Friday 20 August Gold Coast The Star

Saturday 25 September Hobart Odeon Theatre

Friday 1 October Cairns Convention & Exhibition Centre

Saturday 2 October Townsville Entertainment Centre

Friday 15 October Griffith Griffith Regional Theatre

Saturday 16 October Griffith Griffith Regional Theatre

Thursday 21 October Darwin Entertainment Centre

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DATES

Saturday 7 August Adelaide Thebarton Theatre

Sunday 8 August Adelaide Thebarton Theatre

Saturday 21 August Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Saturday 28 August Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

Sunday 29 August Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

Thursday 2 September Canberra Canberra Theatre Centre

Friday 3 September Canberra Canberra Theatre Centre

Saturday 4 September Sydney Qudos Bank Arena

Sunday 5 September Wollongong WIN Entertainment Centre

Saturday 11 September Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Saturday 18 September Perth Riverside Theatre

Sunday 19 September Perth Riverside Theatre

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments