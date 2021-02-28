 Sooshi Mango Add Nine More Shows - Noise11.com
Sooshi Mango Add Nine More Shows

by Paul Cashmere on March 1, 2021

in News

Sooshi Mango will play an additional nine dates on their upcoming Australian tour.

The Melbourne comedy act will kick off the ‘Off The Boat’ tour in August. “As an entertainer I am so grateful to our fans for giving us the opportunity to perform at this level,” Andrew Manfre says. “We are honoured fly the banner for all immigrants that came to this great country in search of a better life. Can’t wait to hear the roaring laughs and smell the garlic breath in the air”.

Watch the Noise11 Sooshi Mango interview:

Sooshi Mango will become the first Australian comedy act to perform two shows at Rod Laver Arena. “That makes me feel really proud and it’s crazy to think 3 idiots like us who started shooting vids in a car have ended up here. It’s truly humbling,” says Carlo Salantri.

NEW DATES
Friday 13 August Bendigo Ulumbarra Theatre
Saturday 14 August Geelong Costa Hall
Friday 20 August Gold Coast The Star
Saturday 25 September Hobart Odeon Theatre
Friday 1 October Cairns Convention & Exhibition Centre
Saturday 2 October Townsville Entertainment Centre
Friday 15 October Griffith Griffith Regional Theatre
Saturday 16 October Griffith Griffith Regional Theatre
Thursday 21 October Darwin Entertainment Centre

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DATES
Saturday 7 August Adelaide Thebarton Theatre
Sunday 8 August Adelaide Thebarton Theatre
Saturday 21 August Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre
Saturday 28 August Melbourne Rod Laver Arena
Sunday 29 August Melbourne Rod Laver Arena
Thursday 2 September Canberra Canberra Theatre Centre
Friday 3 September Canberra Canberra Theatre Centre
Saturday 4 September Sydney Qudos Bank Arena
Sunday 5 September Wollongong WIN Entertainment Centre
Saturday 11 September Newcastle Entertainment Centre
Saturday 18 September Perth Riverside Theatre
Sunday 19 September Perth Riverside Theatre

