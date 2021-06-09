Soul Asylum Finally Set Dates For Last Years Album Tour - Noise11.com

Lockdown sidelined Soul Asylum in 2020 but the band will finally go back on the road to tour 2020’s ‘Hurry Up and Wait’ for the first time.

The current Soul Asylum line-up features Dave Pirner as lead vocals/guitar, Michael Bland on drums, Ryan Smith on lead guitar, and Wynston Roye on bass.

“Being off the road and at home for this last 15 months has been as hard on all of us, as it has everyone in the world really,” explains Pirner. “We haven’t been in one place, for this long, in the history of the band. We can’t wait to get back to the road and see our fans, get ready because these shows are going to be special!”

SOUL ASYLUM ON TOUR – All dates supported by Local H and Juliana Hatfield:

August 3 Reverb Reading, PA

August 5 The Vault Music Hall New Bedford, MA

August 6 Aura Portland, ME

August 7 Orange Motorsports Middletown, NY

August 8 Wally’s Pub Hampton Beach, NH

August 10 The Ramkat Winston-Salem, NC

August 11 Oceanfront Concert Series Virginia Beach, VA

August 12 House of Blues N. Myrtle Beach, SC

August 14 Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO

August 15 Grinders KC Kansas City, MO

August 20 The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL

August 21 The Piazza Aurora, IL

August 22 Garfield Park Indianapolis, IN

August 26 The Red Carpet Charleston, WV

August 27 Jergels Warrendale, PA

August 28 Riverfront Live Cincinnati, OH

August 30 ACL Live at The Moody Austin, TX

September 1 Lava Cantina The Colony The Colony, TX

September 3 VBC Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL

September 4 Hop Springs Murfreesboro, TN

September 5 Piere’s Entertainment Center Fort Wayne, IN

September 9 Summerfest @ BMO Harris Milwaukee, WI

September 10 Greenway Takeover Festival Grand Forks, ND

September 11 The ‘O’riginal Bar Minot, ND

September 16 Evans Amphitheater at Cain Cleveland Heights, OH

September 17 Menominee Nation Arena Oshkosh, WI

September 18 Concert on the Lawn Maple Grove, MN

Soul Asylum released their first album ‘Say What You Will…Everything Can Happen’ in 1984. Their global breakthrough came in 1993 with ‘Runaway Train’.

