Soundgarden Badmotorfinger Turns 30 - Noise11.com

Soundgarden Badmotorfinger Turns 30

by Paul Cashmere on October 7, 2021

‘Badmotorfinger’, the third and also breakthrough album for Soundgarden is 30 years old.

‘Badmotorfinger’ was released on 8 October, 1991. Tracks from the album included the now classic Soundgarden songs ‘Jesus Christ Pose’ and ‘Rusty Cage’.

Soundgarden went on tour with Gun N’ Roses’ ‘Use Your Illusion’ tour lifting their profile. The album was then nominated for Best Metal Performance at the Grammy Awards along with Anthrax ‘Attack of the Killer B’s’, Megadeth ‘Countdown To Extinction’, Motorhead ‘1916’ and losing to ‘Metallica’ by Metallica.

The single ‘Outshined’ also took Soundgarden to the MTV audience.

The name ‘Badmotorfinger’ came from lead guitarist Kim Thyail who throught it was a funny pisstake on the Montrose song title ‘Bad Motor Scooter’. The Montrose song was written by their then lead singer Sammy Hagar.

Soundgarden’s ‘Badmotorscooter’ came just two weeks after the release of Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ and Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Blood Sugar Sex Magik’ and six weeks after Pearl Jam ‘Ten’.

