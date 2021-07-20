 Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp Releases Second Solo Album - Noise11.com
Spandau Ballet perform at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 19 May 2015; photo Ros O'Gorman

Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet perform at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday 19 May 2015; photo Ros O'Gorman

Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp Releases Second Solo Album

by Paul Cashmere on July 20, 2021

in News

At age 61, Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp has put out his second solo album.

‘Insolo’ comes 26 years after Kemp’s first solo record ‘Little Bruises’. This one was fueled by his recent work singing early Pink Floyd songs in Floyd drummer Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets. “It’s confidence, playing around the world with Nick Mason gave me a certain reputation as a guitar player and singer that I never gained from Spandau Ballet. That allowed me to go and do my own record and I am of a certain age where I feel the need to understand the issues in the world and my own life, the only way I can do that is in the self-therapy of songwriting.”

Gary’s brother and Spandau Ballet co-founder plays bass on ‘Waiting for the Band’, Richard Jones of The Feeling is on ‘Too Much’ and Guy Pratt of Pink Floyd and David Gilmour’s band rounds off bass duties on all other tracks on ‘Insolo’.

GARY KEMP INSOLO

In Solo (6:23)
A Rumour of You (5:36)
Waiting for the Band (5:28)
Ahead of the Game (3:53)
I Remember You (3:47)
Too Much (4:15)
The Fastest Man In the World (4:29)
I am the Past (4:36)
The Feet of Mercury (3:32)
The Haunted (6:02)
Our Light (4:06)

