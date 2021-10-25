 Spice Girls Mel C Joins Chris Martin On Stage - Noise11.com
Chris Martin of Coldplay. Image by Ros O'Gorman.

Chris Martin of Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Spice Girls Mel C Joins Chris Martin On Stage

by Music-News.com on October 26, 2021

in News

Melanie C joined Chris Martin for an acoustic rendition of Spice Girls’ ‘2 Become 1’ at Coldplay’s recent gig.

Coldplay performed a set as part of Audacy’s We Can Survive charity concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday night (23.10.21), to raise awareness of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in America.

And much to the delight of the crowd, Sporty Spice came out and performed the girl group’s 1996 hit with Chris on acoustic guitar.

Introducing the 47-year-old pop legend to the stage, the 44-year-old singer said: “She arrived! Please welcome from England and Great Britain and the Spice Girls, Melanie Chisholm – aka Mel C, aka Sporty Spice, aka a total legend.

“Mel, thank you for coming. We asked you this morning and you’ve been amazing.”

Mel was video called by Chris Martin while she was getting her nails done that morning and he invited her to join the band on stage, an offer she couldn’t turn down.

What’s more, Melanie admitted she would love for the Spice Girls to play the famous venue.

Mel C – who was recently eliminated from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ – posted to Instagram: “What a fantastic, unexpected night!

“I gave Chris a text to tell him we would be coming to his @imlistening @audacy #wecansurvive gig, at the @HollywoodBowl and the next thing I know, he’s on FaceTime while I’m in the nail salon, asking me to come up on stage with him! … Well, what could I say to an offer like that! Thank you @coldplay for such an amazing night and experience. Hopefully I can get back to

@HollywoodBowl soon with three certain ladies for company!”

The set also saw Chris dedicate his stripped-back rendition of ‘Yellow’ to the late Benjamin Keough, Elvis Presley’s grandson, who tragically died by suicide aged 27 in 2020.

The frontman said: “This is for our friend Benjamin, who’s… Benjamin’s gone. Wherever you are right now, we’re sending this song all the way to you.”

Benjamin’s actress sister, Riley Keough, 32, shared a clip from the concert and wrote: “@coldplay dedicated Yellow to my brother tonight at @wecansurvivela […] I wasn’t ready for it but it was such a beautiful surprise. And me love you @dakotajohnson and credit and thank you to whoever captured this video. (sic)”

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Coldplay, Photo: Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Album Chart: Coldplay Is No 1

The ninth studio album for Coldplay called "Music of the Spheres" debuts at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart this week, becoming the British acts' seventh No.1 Album in Australia.

11 hours ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Snoop Dogg Mourns The Death of His Mother

Snoop Dogg has paid tribute to his late mother Beverly Tate on social media.

13 hours ago
Chris Martin, Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Has Fastest Selling Album Of 2021 In UK

Coldplay shoot straight to Number 1 on this week’s Official UK Albums Chart with Music of the Spheres and claim the fastest-selling album of 2021 so far.

2 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele To Stream Concert To Launch New Album 30

Adele is to celebrate the release of her new album 30 with a TV concert special.

October 19, 2021
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Teases New Music

Miley Cyrus has revamped her website as she looks to continue her "evolution" as a musician.

October 19, 2021
Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jack White Has New Music

Jack White's first new solo music since his 2018 'Boarding House Reach' album has popped up. White has debuted the new song 'Taking Me Back'. A preview of the song was featured in a 'Call of Duty: Vanguard' trailer.

October 19, 2021
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Heading for Ninth No 1 UK Album

Coldplay are kicking off the bumper quarter four schedule in impressive fashion this week, with Music of the Spheres on course to enter the Official Albums Chart at Number 1.

October 19, 2021