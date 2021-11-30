 Splendour In the Grass 2022 Line-up Revealed - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Splendour In the Grass 2022 Line-up Revealed

by Paul Cashmere on December 1, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Splendour In The Grass will return in 2022 with a top-heavy international line-up set for hopefully a non-Covid restrictions touring year.

Splendour In The Grass 2022 will take place on 22, 23 & 24 July 2022 – North Byron Parklands: Bundjalung Nation, Tweed Valley Way, Wooyung NSW.

The confirmed 2022 line-up is:

Friday 22 July

Gorillaz, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, DMA’S, Kacey Musgraves, Dillon Francis, Yungblud, Ruel, Jungle,
Orville Peck, Cub Sport, Soffi Tukker, Baker Boy, Hooligan Hefs, Confidence Man, Maxo Kream,
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Miiesha, Sly Withers, Starcrawler, Fazerdaze, George Alice, 1300, triple j Unearthed comp winner
Secret Sounds New Music Present: Still Woozy, Joy Crookes, Wet Leg, Mako Road, renforshort, MAY-A, flowerkid, The Buoys
Plus Mix Up DJs Dena Amy, Luen, AYWY

Saturday 23 July

The Strokes, Glass Animals, Violent Soho, Tim Minchin, Jack Harlow, The Jungle Giants,
Oliver Tree, Tom Misch, Ruby Fields, JPEGMAFIA, Methyl Ethel, Stella Donnelly
The Chats, Biig Piig, ChillinIT, Triple One, Pup, Tai Verdes
Hinds, Alice Ivy, Budjerah, Adrian Eagle, The Lazy Eyes
Astral People presents: Myd, Mildlife, Jarreau Vandal, Brame & Hamo, Banoffee, Moktar, Stevan, Dro Carey & DJ Scorpion, Pricie, Pink Matter, Memphis LK (DJ)
Plus Mix Up DJs: Jordan Brando, Honey Point, Carolina Gasolina

Sunday 24 July

Tyler, The Creator, Liam Gallagher, Duke Dumont (Live), Mura Masa, Amyl & The Sniffers, Aitch
G Flip, Grinspoon, Parquet Courts, Tierra Whack, Julia Stone, Genesis Owusu
Surfaces, Holly Humberstone, Alex The Astronaut, Northeast Party House, Mo’Ju, The Snuts, Sycco, Dayglow, JK-47, King Stingray, Mickey Kojak, triple j Unearthed comp winner
Love Police present: Bad//Dreems, Shannon & The Clams, Babe Rainbow, Tom Cardy, Jeff The Brotherhood, The Soul Movers, Mylee Grace, Andy Golledge, Charlie Collins
Plus Mix Up DJs: Shantan Wantan Ichiban, AK Sports, Munasib

