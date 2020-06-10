Splendour In The Grass Bumped To 2021

Splendour In The Grass has moved a second time, this time to July 2021.

“We have been monitoring the situation closely for the past few months and while Australia is now moving into the recovery phase, there is no timeline yet around the opening of international borders. As a result, and with our audience interests front and centre, we must announce the reschedule to 2021 now. We intend to rebook as many of the 2020 artists as possible and we have started to work through that process.” said Splendour in the Grass Co-Producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco.

Splendour In The Grass was originally postponed to October 2020. Considering the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales currently has the go ahead, pending a second spike in coronavirus, it is surprising Splendour is once again postponed. The Deni Ute Muster, on 2 and 3 October, is expected to have up to 15,000 fans attend with camping on site allowed.

In Victoria, the Chief Medical Officer Professor Brett Sutton told 3AW’s Sally Cockburn that if we don’t see a pike in Victoria events such as Red Hot Summer in Ballarat will also be allowed to go ahead as planned.

All 2020 tickets for Splendour will be valid for the 2021 event.

“We send a huge thanks to all of our Splendour community for their support during this time and hope you are all keeping safe and well. We also send our love to all of the music industry workers who are doing it tough at the moment. We can’t wait to see you all in 2021 for the biggest birthday celebration of all time.”

The new Splendour In The Grass dates are 223, 24, 25 July 2021.

