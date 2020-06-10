 Splendour In The Grass Bumped To 2021 - Noise11.com
Splendour In The Grass

Splendour In The Grass Bumped To 2021

by Paul Cashmere on June 10, 2020

in News

Splendour In The Grass has moved a second time, this time to July 2021.

“We have been monitoring the situation closely for the past few months and while Australia is now moving into the recovery phase, there is no timeline yet around the opening of international borders. As a result, and with our audience interests front and centre, we must announce the reschedule to 2021 now. We intend to rebook as many of the 2020 artists as possible and we have started to work through that process.” said Splendour in the Grass Co-Producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco.

Splendour In The Grass was originally postponed to October 2020. Considering the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales currently has the go ahead, pending a second spike in coronavirus, it is surprising Splendour is once again postponed. The Deni Ute Muster, on 2 and 3 October, is expected to have up to 15,000 fans attend with camping on site allowed.

In Victoria, the Chief Medical Officer Professor Brett Sutton told 3AW’s Sally Cockburn that if we don’t see a pike in Victoria events such as Red Hot Summer in Ballarat will also be allowed to go ahead as planned.

All 2020 tickets for Splendour will be valid for the 2021 event.

“We send a huge thanks to all of our Splendour community for their support during this time and hope you are all keeping safe and well. We also send our love to all of the music industry workers who are doing it tough at the moment. We can’t wait to see you all in 2021 for the biggest birthday celebration of all time.”

The new Splendour In The Grass dates are 223, 24, 25 July 2021.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , ,

Related Posts

Cold Chisel East
1980’s Cold Chisel ‘East’ Gate-Crashes Back Into The Top 5 in 2020

Cold Chisel ‘East’ is currently Top 5 on the ARIA Chart after a limited edition vinyl release quietly snuck out for its 40th anniversary.

1 day ago
Platinum Parade Another World
Platinum Parade Create 8-Year Old Climate Change Superhero for ‘Another World’ Video

8-year-old Ryan Wainwright is the mini-Superhero in the new Platinum Parade ‘Another World’ video.

2 days ago
Dr Sally Cockburn
Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton Signals A Return To Live Performances

Professor Brett Sutton, the Chief Medical Officer for Victoria, has signalled a return to normality for the music industry by October if all goes to plan.

2 days ago
Ball Park Music
Ball Park Music Chill From Brisbane With New Song ‘Day & Age’

Ball Park Music’s new video ‘Day & Age’ was filmed on what they say was Brisbane’s coldest May day in a century. It got down to 11 degrees on 23 May. Yes, Brisbane people are funny … they think that’s cold.

4 days ago
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Debuts Epic Iso Video ‘See You When I’m Looking At You’

When Mick Thomas gathered up his friends via isolation for ‘See You When I’m Looking At You’ the chain song became a near nine minute epic.

4 days ago
The Casanovas
The Casanovas Form a ‘Red Hot’ Team With Producer Mark Opitz

Melbourne’s The Casanovas have been in the studio working on their fifth album with legendary producer Mark Opitz.

4 days ago
Madder Lake Live Adventures
Gil Matthews Aztec Records Releases Rare Madder Lake Live

Gil Matthews latest Aztec Record is a double CD of mostly previously unreleased live Madder Lake recordings.

5 days ago