Spring Loaded Festival Adds Melbourne and Brisbane Dates - Noise11.com

Spring Loaded Festival Adds Melbourne and Brisbane Dates

by Paul Cashmere on June 23, 2021

in News

Alt-Music festival Spring Loaded has new dates for Brisbane and Melbourne.

The Spring Loaded line-up features Grinspoon, Regurgitator, You Am I, Jebediah, Custard, Magic Dirt, The Meanies, The Fauves, Screamfeeder and MC Lindsay ‘The Doctor’ McDougall.

Added are shows for Eatons Hill Outdoors (Brisbane) on Saturday 13 November and the iconic Sidney Myer Music Bowl (Melbourne) on Saturday 4 December.

There is also a new date for Adelaide in November. The show for this weekend was postponed due to Covid travel conditions.

SPRING LOADED DATES
FRI 23 JUL | DARWIN AMPHITHEATRE | NT | 18+
SAT 16 OCT | GOSFORD ENTERTAINMENT GROUNDS | NSW | 18+
SAT 23 OCT | STUART PARK, WOLLONGONG | NSW | 18+
SAT 30 OCT | RED HILL AUDITORIUM, PERTH | WA | 18+ **SELLING FAST
SAT 6 NOV | ADELAIDE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE | SA | 18+ **RESCHEDULED DATE
SAT 13 NOV | EATONS HILL OUTDOORS | QLD | 18+ **NEW SHOW ANNOUNCE
SAT 27 NOV | HASTINGS FORESHORE RESERVE, MORNINGTON PENINSULA | VIC | 18+
SAT 4 DEC | SIDNEY MYER MUSIC BOWL | VIC | 18+ **NEW SHOW ANNOUNCE

