Stanley Jordan To Perform in Australia In August - Noise11.com

Jazz great Stanley Jordan will play again in Australia in August.

Jordan has played on records by Burt Bacharach, Kenny Rogers and Dionne Warwick. He has worked with Quincy Jones and performed at the Montreux International Jazz Festival.

Jordan signed with prestigious jazz label Blue Note for his second album ‘Magic Touch’ in 1985. His last album ‘Duets with Kevin Eubanks was released in 2015 but a new record for the Mack Avenue label is in the works for 2023.

Stanley Jordan dates are:

Thursday, August 4 – Adelaide

The Gov, 59 Port Rd, Hindmarsh

Friday, August 5 – Melbourne

The Jazz Lab, 27 Leslie St, Brunswick

Saturday, August 6 – Melbourne

The Jazz Lab, 27 Leslie St, Brunswick

Sunday, August 7 – Sydney Guitar Festival

Enmore Theatre, 118-132 Enmore Rd, Newtown

Thursday, August 11 – Brisbane

Old Museum, 480 Gregory Terrace, Bowen Hills

