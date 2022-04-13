 Steve Balbi Confirms Noiseworks Will Reform In 2022 To Farewell Stuart Fraser - Noise11.com
Guitarist Stuart Fraser of Noiseworks performs as part of the Red Hot Summer tour in Mornington at the Mornington Racecourse on 23 January 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Guitarist Stuart Fraser performs as part of the Red Hot Summer tour in Mornington at the Mornington Racecourse on 23 January 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Steve Balbi Confirms Noiseworks Will Reform In 2022 To Farewell Stuart Fraser

by Paul Cashmere on April 13, 2022

in News

Noiseworks will reform later this year to farewell their guitarist Stuart Fraser, who passed away in 2019.

Noiseworks performed ‘Let It Go’ at Stone Fest in 2013. On the Red Hot Summer tour of 2016 they played that song again, as well as ‘Stand Up’, ‘Heart and Soul’ and ‘Low’. At the time the album was planned for release with ‘Heart and Soul’ the preferred first single but it never came out.

The 2016 Melbourne Red Hot Summer show also featured Stuart’s daughter Liv as a guest guitarist.

Noiseworks bass player Steve Balbi has confirmed that the unreleased Noiseworks album will be out this year, and the band will reform to tour. “You plus thousands of others will be pleased to know I think its going to happen,” Steve Balbi tells Noise11.com. “We’ve had lots of conversations and we are going to head out at the end of the year and we are going to release the record”.

It is important for the band to officially say goodbye to Stuart Fraser, who founded the band with Balbi, Jon Stevens, Justin Stanley and Kevin Nicol in Sydney in 1986. “We want to head out and say a public farewell to, not the band, but to Stuart Fraser,” Steve says. “We want to make some money and give it to his daughters. We want to celebrate his contribution to that record. It seems the right thing to do”.

Noiseworks released three albums, ‘Noiseworks’ (no 6, 1987), ‘Touch’ (no 5, 1988) and ‘Love Verses Money’ (no 1, 1991). The new album will be their first studio album in 31 years. “Unfortunately we didn’t do it when he was with us but I think it is the right thing to do and I think that by the end of the year there will be a Noiseworks record out there. It’s a good record,” Steve says.

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Steve Balbi is also about to perform the John Lennon classic album ‘Imagine’ in Sydney, Melbourne and Wollongong for Empire Touring.

