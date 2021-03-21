Stevie Nicks Blocks Tik Tok Star From Selling Her Music - Noise11.com

Stevie Nicks has reportedly blocked TikTok star Nathan Apodaca’s bid to turn his Dreams skateboarding video into a money-spinning investment.

Apodaca’s video of himself gliding down a street while miming along to Stevie’s hit and drinking cranberry juice became one of last year’s biggest viral hits, garnering 12 million views, while giving the band’s 1977 song a new lease of life, but Nicks wants nothing to do with plans to turn the concept into a digital asset.

Apodaca is trying to sell the full video as a non-fungible token (NFT), with a starting bid of $500,000 (£360,400), but he can’t offer up the music without Stevie’s permission.

Nicks has reportedly shot down the idea of sharing a digital fortune with the property developer.

Apodaca’s representative told TMZ on Friday that their team had offered Nicks 50 per cent of the sale, but she had turned it down.

The rep also told the outlet that his client feels slighted as Nicks never even acknowledged him after he gave Dreams and Fleetwood Mac a big boost among younger music fans thanks to his skateboarding video.

Apodaca is planning to move forward with the sale of his clip without the music, as the rights could not be secured.

Nicks has yet to comment.

