 Stevie Nicks’ Solo Debut ‘Bella Donna’ Turns 40 - Noise11.com
Stevie Nicks Bella Donna

Stevie Nicks Bella Donna

Stevie Nicks’ Solo Debut ‘Bella Donna’ Turns 40

by Paul Cashmere on July 26, 2021

in News

The first Stevie Nicks solo album ‘Bella Donna’ was released on 27 July, 1981. It has just turned 40.

Nicks had been working on ‘Bella Donna’ for two years. The sessions started in between work on Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Tusk’ and we completed after the Tusk tour in 1980.

The two final songs recorded for the album turned out to be the two most important tracks ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ and ‘Edge of Seventeen’.

‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ was written by Tom Petty and Mike Campbell and featured The Heartbreakers with Donald ‘Duck’ Dunn on bass. The song was written for The Heartbreakers but Heartbreakers producer, and Nicks’ boyfriend of the time Jimmy Iovine. Iovine was also working on the Nicks album and talked Tom into letting Stevie try it. The two had previous recorded together on the track ‘Insider’ from The Heartbreakers’ ‘Hard Promises’.

Nicks wrote ‘Edge of Seventeen’ after coming to terms with grief with her uncle dying in the same week as John Lennon. Iovine was a friend of Lennon’s and had engineered his ‘Walls and Bridges’ album.

Another key track from the album was ‘Leather and Lace’, a duet with Don Henley of Eagles. Nicks had written the song for Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter’s ‘Leather and Lace’ album but they did not use it. Her version peaked at no 6 on the US chart.

Nicks and Henley were a couple over 1978 and 1979. Her song ‘Sara’, from Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Tusk’ album is about their unborn child.

‘Bella Donna’ was a number one album in Australia and the USA for Nicks. It reached no 11 in the UK.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Eagles Concert Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dee Snider
Dee Snider Preps Live Stream Launch of ‘Leave A Scar’

Dee Snider put lockdown to good use. He created his fifth solo album ‘Leave A Scar’.

12 hours ago
Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lindsey Buckingham Delivers A Very Lindsey Buckingham Sounding ‘On The Wrong Side’

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has released a second song from this upcoming self-titled album. ‘On The Wrong Side’ would not be out of place on a Fleetwood Mac album.

3 days ago
No Nukes
Historic Bruce Springsteen’s No Nukes Performance Documents Early E Street Band

Bruce Springsteen’s performances for the No Nukes events in New York in 1979 are being made into a film.

4 days ago
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
The Rolling Stones Resurrect No Filter Tour

The Rolling Stones No Filter tour is getting back on its tracks. The original 17 shows were postponed when Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery. The rescheduled 2020 dates were postponed when Covid hit.

4 days ago
Chuck E Weiss photo from Chuck E Weiss and the G-d Damn Liars Facebook page
Chuck E. Weiss Dead at 76

Chuck E. Weiss, the songwriter name-checked in the Rickie Lee Jones classic ‘Chuck E.’s In Love’, has died at age 76 from cancer.

5 days ago
Ellen Foley
Ellen Foley To Release Fifth Album ‘Fighting Words’

Ellen Foley is heading towards the release of her fifth album. ‘Fighting Words’ is coming in August.

5 days ago
Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11
Mark Seymour Calls On All Music Fans To Vaccinate

Mark Seymour has called on all music fans to get vaccinated as soon as possible so that live music can return to some sense of normality.

7 days ago