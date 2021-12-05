Stonewall Jackson Dead At 89 - Noise11.com

Country music star Stonewall Jackson has died at age 89 after a battle with dementia.

The passing of Jackson, a Grand Ole Opry member, was announced by the Grand Ole Opry. He was the first artist to join the Grand Ole Opry before he had a recording contract.

Thank you for all the music and memories, Stonewall Jackson. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bkh51obAcx — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) December 4, 2021

Stonewall Jackson had his biggest hit at the start of his career with ‘Waterloo’ in 1959. He had 35 Billboard country Top 40 hits between 1958 and 1971.

Jackson’s relationship with the Grand Ole Opry became tenuous in 2006 when Jackson used the Grand Ole Opry over ageism. He claimed Opry general manager Peter Fisher told him he was too grey and too country. Fisher is suggested to have told Jackson that he didn’t “want any gray hairs on that stage or in the audience”. The case settled in 2008 for an undisclosed sum and Jackson was once again performing at the venue.

Jackson’s wife Juanita died in 2019. They had one son, Stonewall Jackson Jr.

