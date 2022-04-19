Stormzy Reschedules H.I.T.H. World Tour Australian Dates - Noise11.com

The Stormzy Australian tour of 2020 has finally been rescheduled for November and December 2022.

Stormzy was originally scheduled to start the tour in November 2020. Covid put an end to that.

Tickets purchased for previous dates remain valid for the new dates unless you have already requested a refund from the ticketing company. If you can not make the new date, please contact the ticketing company from which you purchased.

The new dates are:

23 November, Perth, HBF Stadium

17 and 28 November, Sydney, Horden Pavilion

30 November, Brisbane, Riverstage

2 December, Melbourne, John Cain Arena

8 December, Adelaide, AEC Theatre

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

