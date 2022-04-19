 Stormzy Reschedules H.I.T.H. World Tour Australian Dates - Noise11.com

Stormzy

Stormzy Reschedules H.I.T.H. World Tour Australian Dates

by Paul Cashmere on April 20, 2022

in News

The Stormzy Australian tour of 2020 has finally been rescheduled for November and December 2022.

Stormzy was originally scheduled to start the tour in November 2020. Covid put an end to that.

Tickets purchased for previous dates remain valid for the new dates unless you have already requested a refund from the ticketing company. If you can not make the new date, please contact the ticketing company from which you purchased.

The new dates are:

23 November, Perth, HBF Stadium
17 and 28 November, Sydney, Horden Pavilion
30 November, Brisbane, Riverstage
2 December, Melbourne, John Cain Arena
8 December, Adelaide, AEC Theatre

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Craig David
Craig David Sees Determination As His Biggest Asset For Success

British soul singer Craig David sees perseverance and determination as the biggest asset contributing to his success.

2 hours ago
Stella Donnelly (Facebook profile pic)
Stella Donnelly Tests Positive To Covid And Postpones Shows

Yet another Australian tour has been sidelines. Stella Donnelly has had to postpone her Sydney and Wollongong shows this week after testing positive to Covid-19.

5 hours ago
Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles and Wet Leg To Play Australian and New Zealand Stadiums In 2023

Harry Styles will tour stadiums in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 with Wet Leg as the opening act.

6 hours ago
Lorde, Ian Laidlaw, Photo
Lorde Sorry To Postpone North American Dates

Lorde is “so, so sorry” to have postponed dates on her ‘Solar Power’ tour.

15 hours ago
Jon Batiste at Noise11
Jon Batiste To Make Acting Debut In ‘The Color Purple’ Remake

Jon Batiste is set to appear in the upcoming musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

1 day ago
The Ten Tenors
The Ten Tenors Get To Work With A LOT of Shows

The Ten Tenors will head out of their The Highway Men tour from June 2022 with a stack of shows paying tribute to the music of Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, Charlie Daniels and Keith Urban.

1 day ago
Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles Is Heading For A UK No 1

The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

2 days ago