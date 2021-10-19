 Strange Tenants Clock Up 40 Years - Noise11.com
Bruce and Ian Hearn of Strange Tenants

Strange Tenants Clock Up 40 Years

by Paul Cashmere on October 20, 2021

in News

Strange Tenants were one of Australia’s first Ska bands. In November 1981 Strange Tenants played their first gig at the Lygon Street Festival. That was just two years after the first acknowledged Australian Ska band The Jumpers formed in Adelaide in 1979.

Arguably they were Melbourne’s first Ska band but that is debated against No Nonsense who formed around the same time.

Strange Tenants picked up tours with U2, The Style Council and UB40 in Australia in the 1980s and here we are in 2021 still talking about them.

They will head out soon on a 40th Anniversary tour.

Strange Tenants 40th Anniversary Tour

FRI, DEC 3 – UNI BAR, ADELAIDE
Special guests: Fistful of Trojans

SAT, DEC 11 – THE CURTAIN, MELBOURNE
Special guests: Fistful of Trojans (Adel), plus DJ The Professor (PBS).

Punkfest & QLD Ska and Reggae Festival presents
SAT, DEC 18 – THE ZOO, BRISBANE
Special Guests: Sunny Coast Rude Boys

Punkfest & QLD Ska and Reggae Festival presents
SUN, DEC 19 – SOL BAR, MAROOCHYDORE
Special Guests: Sunny Coast Rude Boys

