Strange Tenants Clock Up 40 Years - Noise11.com

Strange Tenants were one of Australia’s first Ska bands. In November 1981 Strange Tenants played their first gig at the Lygon Street Festival. That was just two years after the first acknowledged Australian Ska band The Jumpers formed in Adelaide in 1979.
Arguably they were Melbourne’s first Ska band but that is debated against No Nonsense who formed around the same time.
Strange Tenants picked up tours with U2, The Style Council and UB40 in Australia in the 1980s and here we are in 2021 still talking about them.
They will head out soon on a 40th Anniversary tour.
Strange Tenants 40th Anniversary Tour
FRI, DEC 3 – UNI BAR, ADELAIDE
Special guests: Fistful of Trojans
SAT, DEC 11 – THE CURTAIN, MELBOURNE
Special guests: Fistful of Trojans (Adel), plus DJ The Professor (PBS).
Punkfest & QLD Ska and Reggae Festival presents
SAT, DEC 18 – THE ZOO, BRISBANE
Special Guests: Sunny Coast Rude Boys
Punkfest & QLD Ska and Reggae Festival presents
SUN, DEC 19 – SOL BAR, MAROOCHYDORE
Special Guests: Sunny Coast Rude Boys
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook