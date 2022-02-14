 Super Bowl 2022 Half Time Performance With Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar - Noise11.com

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar Come Together for the PEPSI® Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in Inglewood, CA

Super Bowl 2022 Half Time Performance With Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar

by Paul Cashmere on February 14, 2022

in News

Super Bowl 2022’s half time performance features rap royalty Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

The moment of this year was when Eminem “took a knee”. when rapper Eminem took a knee. The gesture has deep symbolic significance in the United States.

Watch the performance:

