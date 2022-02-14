Super Bowl 2022 Half Time Performance With Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar - Noise11.com

Super Bowl 2022’s half time performance features rap royalty Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.
The moment of this year was when Eminem “took a knee”. when rapper Eminem took a knee. The gesture has deep symbolic significance in the United States.
🏈 Eminem ended his hit 'Lose Yourself' by kneeling and placing his head in his hand, a gesture that former quarterback Colin Kaepernick made during the National Anthem at NFL games as a call for racial justice https://t.co/hFKbGbg2l6 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/euHjN5Qibc
— Reuters (@Reuters) February 14, 2022
Watch the performance:
