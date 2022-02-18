Suzanne Vega Joins The SXSW Line-up - Noise11.com

Suzanne Vega will showcase at SXSW 2022 in Austin, Texas in March.

Vega had a string of hits in the 1980s including ‘Marlene On The Wall’, ‘Left of Center’, ‘Luka’ and ‘Tom’s Diner’.

Her last album was the 2020 live record ‘An Evening of New York Songs and Stories’.

Here is SXSW’s new additions:

9th Sage (Houston TX)

AB DVinci & TMP (Corpus Christi TX)

Abstract Rude (Los Angeles CA)

AdELA (Atlanta GA)

AJ, the One (Inglewood CA)

Alexander Jean (Los Angeles CA)

ANTPUKE (Brooklyn NY)

AUSAR (Chicago IL)

Beautiful Freaks (Seattle WA)

Billy King & The Bad Bad Bad (Austin TX)

BROKEN ROBOTS (Chicago IL)

Brooke Annibale (Pittsburgh PA)

Calva Louise (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Catcher (Brooklyn NY)

CIFIKA / HYDROVOX 2.0 Installation Performance (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Club Morph (Atlanta GA)

Croy and the Boys (Austin TX)

D.Harmon (Luxembourg LUXEMBOURG)

Danielle Apicella (New York NY)

Dead Tooth (Brooklyn NY)

DJ Confucius Jones (Austin TX)

DJ Hollygrove (New Orleans LA)

djbabyroo (Austin TX)

EC Mayne (Bastrop TX)

Era$mo G (Waco TX)

Everett Wren (Austin TX)

Fragile Rock (Austin TX)

fuvk (Austin TX)

GO DJ JB (Austin TX)

Hiram (Houston TX)

Hong Kong Wigs (Austin TX)

Jabee (Oklahoma OK)

Jank Sinatra (Austin TX)

Jaylon Ashaun (Houston TX)

Jesediah (New York NY)

Jeska and The Vanity Project (featuring Guy Forsyth) (Austin TX)

Jesse Dayton (Austin TX)

Jim-E-O (Austin TX)

JoshSimmons (Baton Rouge LA)

Kalu and the Electric Joint (Austin TX)

KC Wavey (Chicago IL)

Kenyon Dixon (Los Angeles CA)

Kitt Wakeley (Emond OK)

KNDRX (Denver CO)

Lauren Knight (Atlanta GA)

Lil’ Mighty Alpachino (Dalworth TX)

LITA (Queens NY)

Lolita Lynne (Austin TX)

Luna Li (Toronto CANADA)

Lyons & Co. (San Diego CA)

MIRRROR (Tokyo JAPAN) *

Mojo Nixon & The Toadliquors (Pigfoot LA)

MVTANT (San Antonio TX)

MY!GAY!HUSBAND! (Vancouver CANADA)

Nez Tha Villain (Austin TX)

No Swoon (Los Angeles CA)

OG Ron C (Houston TX)

OHYUNG (Brooklyn NY)

Otis Wilkins (Austin TX)

Oye Manny (Houston TX)

Pale Dian (Austin TX)

Patti (Brooklyn NY)

Phil J (Mobile AL)

Próxima Parada (San Luis Obispo CA)

Quin NFN (Austin TX)

Quinn Christopherson (Anchorage AK)

Rosa Pistola (Mexico City MEXICO)

S.L. Houser (Austin TX)

Sada K (Kansas City MO)

Sailor Poon (Austin TX)

Seven Davis Jr. (Houston TX)

Slomo Drags (Austin TX)

So Much Light (Sacramento CA)

Spencer Kane (Nashville TN)

Steven Malcolm (Detriot MI)

Sudan Archives (Los Angeles CA)

SURL (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Suzanne Vega (New York NY)

Tatiana Cholula (Austin TX)

The Chopstars (Houston TX)

The Coffee Sergeants (Austin TX)

The fin. (Kobe JAPAN) *

The Living Pins (Austin TX)

The Mary Veils (Philadelphia PA)

The Range (Mount Tabor VT)

The Teeta (Austin TX)

The WRLDFMS Tony Willams (Dallas TX)

Think No Think (Austin TX)

Tianna Kocher (Los Angeles CA)

Tru Lyrics (Austin TX)

Ty Brasel (Memphis TN)

Urban Heat (Austin TX)

V. Rose (Sacramento CA)

VRYWVY (Dallas TX)

Weird Wolves (Austin TX)

*denotes online only

SXSW | March 11-20, 2022 | sxsw.com

