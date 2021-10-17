 Sweet Have An Old New Song Called ‘Everything 2021’ - Noise11.com
Sweet

Sweet - Lee Small (bass, vocals), Bruce Bisland (drums, vocals), Paul Manzi (lead vocals), Andy Scott (lead guitar, vocals), Steve Mann (guitar, keyboards)

Sweet Have An Old New Song Called ‘Everything 2021’

by Paul Cashmere on October 17, 2021

in News

Andy Scott has resurrected an old song called ‘Everything’ by Sweet into a new song for Sweet now called ‘Everything 2021’.

Sweet 2021 is Lee Small (bass, vocals), Bruce Bisland (drums, vocals), Paul Manzi (lead vocals), Andy Scott (lead guitar, vocals), Steve Mann (guitar, keyboards). Scott is the sole original member of the band. Small and Manzi joined in 2019. Bisland has played drums for the band since 1992 and Mann was around from 1989 to 1996 and rejoined in 2019.

‘Everything’ was originally recorded for the 2002 Sweet album ‘Sweetlife’. Andy Scott says, “During the rehearsals for Sweet’s forthcoming Hellraiser UK Tour in November and December 2021, we were trying out various songs from our back catalogue that could be added to the set list. As soon as I heard Paul Manzi and Lee Small’s vocals on the song Everything, I knew that we needed to get it down and record it as our new single.”

The Sweet tour dates:

Brighton, Chalk
Thursday 25 November 2021

Southampton, 1865
Friday 26 November 2021

Frome Cheese & Grain
Saturday 27 November 2021

London, Islington Assembly Hall
Sunday 28 November 2021

Birmingham, Town Hall
Thursday 2 December 2021

Shrewsbury, The Buttermarket
Friday 3 December 2021

Bexhill, De La Warr Pavillion
Saturday 4 December 2021

Norwich, The Waterfront
Sunday 5 December 2021

Newcastle, Boiler Shop
Wednesday 8 December 2021

Glasgow, The Garage
Thursday 9 December 2021

Edinburgh, Queen’s Hall
Friday 10 December 2021

Holmfirth, Picturedrome
Saturday 11 December 2021

Cardiff, University SU
Friday 17 December 2021

Manchester, Academy
Saturday 18 December 2021

Nottingham, Rock City
Sunday 19 December 2021

Bury St Edmunds, Apex
Monday 20 December 2021

