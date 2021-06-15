 Sydney and Brisbane Gather A Fist Full of Rock - Noise11.com
The Angels play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Angels play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sydney and Brisbane Gather A Fist Full of Rock

by Paul Cashmere on June 15, 2021

in News

The Angels, Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo and The Poor will rock Sydney and Brisbane in November for Fist Full of Rock.

The Angels were slightly before Rose Tattoo. The first album by The Angels ‘The Angels’ was released in August 1977. Their debut single ‘Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again’ came out in 1976.

Rose Tattoo’s debut ‘Rose Tattoo’ was released in November 1978. Their first single ‘Bad Boy For Love’ was released in 1977.

Arguably both tracks are the signature tunes now off both bands. It was a double Bull Eye on their first shot.

FIST FULL OF ROCK DATES:
Friday November 19 – The Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Saturday November 20 – Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane
Pre-sale begins Wednesday June 16 at 9:00am, concluding at 11.59pm.
Tickets on sale Thursday June 17 from 9:00am.

