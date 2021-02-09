 Sydney Songwriter Khaled Rohaim Joins 1,000,000,000 List For His Rihanna Song - Noise11.com
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sydney Songwriter Khaled Rohaim Joins 1,000,000,000 List For His Rihanna Song

by Paul Cashmere on February 9, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Khaled Rohaim of Sydney has joined the 1,000,000,000 List for the song ‘Needed Me’ written with Te Whiti Warbrick for Rihanna.

‘Needed Me’ was featured on Rihanna’s last album ‘Anti’ (2016). Rihanna also performed the song of her Anti World Tour.

Rohaim said, “Being part of such a massive song like ‘Needed Me’ by Rihanna was such an honour. It means a lot to me to receive this award and to join the small group of Australians who have been acknowledged for their contribution to a song reaching 1,000,000,000 streams. Thank you APRA AMCOS for putting the behind-the-scenes creatives into the spotlight with this award.”

Ariana Grande, Juice WRLD and Ty Dolla Sign and has played a pivotal role in the development The Kid Laroi.

Warbrick is a New Zealander. He said, “It’s hard to believe that I made this song on an old laptop with some broken headphones in a tiny bedroom on the back of a farm with a view of cows. From Sanson to the world, ‘Needed Me’ was born, and its such an honour to be a part of an anthem sung by one of the biggest artists of our time – Rihanna. Thank you to APRA AMCOS for awarding me with this Billions award to represent my achievement!”

Check out the other Australian’s on the 1,000,000,000 List here.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rihanna, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rihanna, Photo By Ros O'Gorman1 Rihanna, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Weeknd
The Weeknd Does A Super Superbowl

The Weeknd wowed at the Super Bowl as he took over the stands for the Pepsi half-time show, backed by a massive choir.

13 hours ago
Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Sees The Pandemic Silver Lining

Katy Perry has insisted the COVID-19 crisis has a silver lining - it's given wannabe performers a push to chase their dreams.

18 hours ago
Tame Impala
Tame Impala To Play Second Sound System Show

Tame Impala Sounds System have a second show scheduled in Perth in Match.

1 day ago
Florence Welch, Florence and the Machine - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Florence Williams Marks Seven Years Sober

Florence Welch has celebrated reaching seven years of sobriety.

5 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Sued By Themepark Over Evermore

The owners of a fantasy park in Utah are suing Taylor Swift for trademark infringement.

5 days ago
Julia Stone Photo Credit Brooke Ashley Barone
Julia Stone To Play Rare Portsea Show

As artists begin to reactivate after 2020’s Covid lockdowns some rare shows are starting to pop up. Julia Stone will be performing in the town of Portsea, in Victoria.

6 days ago
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia
Dua Lipa Is About To Release New Music

Dua Lipa took to Instagram on Monday (01.02.21) to celebrate her single 'Levitating' being in the Top 5 of Billboard's Hot 100 Chart in US, and confirmed new tunes are on the way very soon.

7 days ago