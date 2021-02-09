Sydney Songwriter Khaled Rohaim Joins 1,000,000,000 List For His Rihanna Song - Noise11.com

Khaled Rohaim of Sydney has joined the 1,000,000,000 List for the song ‘Needed Me’ written with Te Whiti Warbrick for Rihanna.

‘Needed Me’ was featured on Rihanna’s last album ‘Anti’ (2016). Rihanna also performed the song of her Anti World Tour.

Rohaim said, “Being part of such a massive song like ‘Needed Me’ by Rihanna was such an honour. It means a lot to me to receive this award and to join the small group of Australians who have been acknowledged for their contribution to a song reaching 1,000,000,000 streams. Thank you APRA AMCOS for putting the behind-the-scenes creatives into the spotlight with this award.”

Warbrick is a New Zealander. He said, “It’s hard to believe that I made this song on an old laptop with some broken headphones in a tiny bedroom on the back of a farm with a view of cows. From Sanson to the world, ‘Needed Me’ was born, and its such an honour to be a part of an anthem sung by one of the biggest artists of our time – Rihanna. Thank you to APRA AMCOS for awarding me with this Billions award to represent my achievement!”

