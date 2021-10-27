 Sydney’s Twilight At Taronga To Return In 2022 - Noise11.com
Twilight At Taronga 2022

Sydney’s Twilight At Taronga To Return In 2022

by Paul Cashmere on October 27, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Twilight At Taronga, the Sydney zoo 2022 Summer Series, will return for 2022 with an all-Australian line-up.

Music fans can once again return to Taronga Park Zoo for live entertainment from Josh Pyke, Winston Surfshirt, Vika & Linda, Washington & Odette, The Church, San Cisco and Daryl Braithwaite as well as regulars Bjorn Again, James Morrison Big Band and the Comedy Gala.

Belinda Fairbrother, Taronga Zoo Community Conservation Manager said, “We love Twilight at Taronga! Not only for the incredible line-up of Aussie music artists, but because at Taronga we pride ourselves on promoting sustainable events. Reducing single use plastics is the key message in our Litter Free Oceans campaign, and Twilight is integral to achieving this goal, with our backstage area first becoming single-use plastic free in 2015. Since then, we have gone to every length to ensure we are reducing our impact, like introducing plant-based food packaging for straws, cutlery and drinking cups, which are then collected in a dedicated stream and composted.”

The 2022 line-up features:

Friday 28 January – Josh Pyke
Saturday 29 January – Winston Surfshirt
Thursday 3 February – Vika & Linda
Friday 4 February – James Morrison Big Band
 Saturday 5 February – Bjorn Again
Thursday 10 February – Washington & Odette
Friday 11 February – The Church
Saturday 12 February – Comedy Gala
Friday 18 February – San Cisco
Saturday 19 February – Daryl Braithwaite

Tickets on sale Thursday 4 November, Midday AEDT from twilightattaronga.org.au
Mastercard member pre-sale opens at 12pm AEDT on Monday 1 November
Twilight at Taronga member pre-sale open at 12pm AEDT on Tuesday 2 November
Taronga Zoo is proudly not for profit, and always for the wild.



