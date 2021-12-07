 Tame Impala Premiere ‘No Choice’ - Noise11.com
Tame Impala photo by Dana Trippe

Tame Impala photo by Dana Trippe

Tame Impala Premiere ‘No Choice’

by Paul Cashmere on December 8, 2021

in News

Tame Impala have a new song ‘No Choice’ from the upcoming ‘The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set’ coming in 2022.

Featuring b-sides and remixes of his GRAMMY-nominated 2020 album, the physical version of The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set will feature two transparent red LP’s and alternate artwork including a 40-page booklet and The Slow Rush 2050 calendar. Both the physical and digital versions will feature two never-before-heard b-sides, the pre-album single Patience (both original and remix), plus additional extended versions and remixes including Breathe Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix) and the aforementioned No Choice.

‘The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set’ will be released on 18 February 2022.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
Tickets on sale Friday 10 December @ 10:00am Local USA

Sunday 27 February – Innings Festival, Tempe, AZ
Thurs 3 March – Sunday 6 March – Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, Okeechobee FL
Monday 7 March – Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, PA
Wednesday 9 March – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
Thursday 10 March – Place Bell, Montreal, QC
Saturday 12 March – Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino, Uncasville, CT
Monday 14 March – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
Wednesday 16 March – TD Garden, Boston, MA
Friday 18 March – Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA
Saturday 19 March – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
Monday 21 March – ExploreAsheville.com Arena, Asheville, NC
Tuesday 22 March – ExploreAsheville.com Arena, Asheville, NC
Wednesday 23 March – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
Friday 25 March – Buku Music + Art Project, New Orleans, LA
Sunday 22 May – Hangout Music Festival, Gulf Shores, AL

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES
Tickets on sale Friday 10 December @ 12:00pm CET

Thursday 2 June – Primavera Sound Festival, Barcelona, SP
Thursday 9 June – Primavera Sound Festival, Porto, SP
Saturday 11 June – Primavera Sound Festival, Barcelona, SP
Thursday 25 August – All Points East Festival, London, UK
Saturday 27 August – Rock En Seine, Paris, FR
Monday 29 August – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, NL
Tuesday 30 August – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, NL
Wednesday 7 September – Ippodromo Snai San Siro, Milan, IT

AUSTRALIAN & NEW ZEALAND TOUR (ALL AGES)
w/ special guests Genesis Owusu + Sycco (AU only) and Ladyhawke (NZ)

Saturday 15 October – Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ
Tuesday 18 October – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
Thursday 20 October – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Saturday 22 October – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Sunday 23 October – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Wednesday 26 October – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Aren, Adelaide, SA
Saturday 29 October – RAC Arena, Perth, WA

