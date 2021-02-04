 Taxiride’s Jason Singh Has An East Coast Tour Coming Up - Noise11.com
Jason Singh

Jason Singh

Taxiride’s Jason Singh Has An East Coast Tour Coming Up

by Paul Cashmere on February 5, 2021

in News

Jason Singh of Taxiride will head out across March and April for the ‘Jason Singh Plays Taxiride Hits Bits & Beyond’ East Coast tour.

Taxiride had their first hit in 1999 with their first single ‘Get Set’. It placed them immediately in the Top 10.

‘Get Set’ set up a number one album for Taxiride with more hits in ‘Everywhere We Go’ and ‘Can You Feel’ before a second album ‘Garage Mahal’ and another Top 10 hit ‘Creepin’ Up Slowly’ set in.

Taxiride went on to earn two Platinum albums plus a Gold and a Platinum single.

“I’m proud of everything I’ve done,” Jason says, “Taxiride is where it all started for me. I’m excited about playing these shows and getting to play a collection of songs I’ve rarely, some never, played live.”

Jason Singh will tour the east coast fronting a four-piece acoustic band.

Jason Singh Plays Taxiride Hits Bits & Beyond dates:

Friday, March 19
Arcobar – 18+
8 Arco Lane, Heatherton, VIC
03 9551 1424
Tix: $30 – phone bookings only (dinner & show)
Doors: 6.30pm (7pm dinner)
Show starts: 8pm

Saturday, March 20
Volta Arts and Culture – 18+
15 Field St, Ballarat, VIC
0419 379 757
Tix: $30 + bf – Eventbrite
Doors: 7.00pm
Show starts: 8pm

Thursday, March 25
Brass Monkey – 18+
115A Cronulla St, Cronulla, NSW
02 9544 3844
Tix: $76.50 (includes dinner) – Oztix
Doors: 6.30pm
Show starts: 8pm

Friday, 26 March
The Bridge Hotel – 18+
119 Victoria Road, Rozelle, NSW
Tix: $30 + bf – Moshtix
Doors: 7:30pm
Show starts: 8pm

Saturday, March 27
Centro CBD – 18+
28 Stewart St, Wollongong
02 4225 3556
Tix: $30+bf (show only); $55+bf (dinner & show) – TryBooking
Doors: 6.00pm
Show starts: 8pm

Sunday, March 28
Lizotte’s Newcastle – 18+
31 Morehead St, Lambton, NSW
02 4956 2066
Tix: $30+bf (show only); $72+bf (lunch & show) – lizottes.com.au
Doors: 12pm
Show starts: 2pm

Friday, April 9
The Lounge (Royal Hotel) – 18+
1259 Sandgate Rd, Nundah, QLD
07 3051 7619
Tix: $29.90+bf Oztix
Doors: 7.30pm
Show starts: 8:30pm

Saturday, April 10
Wallaby Hotel – 18+
45 Railway St, Mudgeeraba, QLD
07 3558 3316
Tix: $29.90+bf Oztix
Doors: 7.30pm
Show starts: 8:30pm

Friday, April 16
Sooki Lounge – 18+
1648 Burwood Hwy, Belgrave, VIC
03 9754 7567
Tix: $30.00+bf Oztix
Doors: 7.30pm
Show starts: 8pm

Saturday, April 24
Railway Hotel Murchison- 18+
4910 Goulburn Valley Hwy, Murchison East, VIC
03 5826 2552
Tix: $30.00+bf Eventbrite
Doors: 7.30pm
Show starts: 8pm

https://jasonsingh.com.au/tour/



