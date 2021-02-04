Taxiride’s Jason Singh Has An East Coast Tour Coming Up - Noise11.com

Jason Singh of Taxiride will head out across March and April for the ‘Jason Singh Plays Taxiride Hits Bits & Beyond’ East Coast tour.

Taxiride had their first hit in 1999 with their first single ‘Get Set’. It placed them immediately in the Top 10.

‘Get Set’ set up a number one album for Taxiride with more hits in ‘Everywhere We Go’ and ‘Can You Feel’ before a second album ‘Garage Mahal’ and another Top 10 hit ‘Creepin’ Up Slowly’ set in.

Taxiride went on to earn two Platinum albums plus a Gold and a Platinum single.

“I’m proud of everything I’ve done,” Jason says, “Taxiride is where it all started for me. I’m excited about playing these shows and getting to play a collection of songs I’ve rarely, some never, played live.”

Jason Singh will tour the east coast fronting a four-piece acoustic band.

Jason Singh Plays Taxiride Hits Bits & Beyond dates:

Friday, March 19

Arcobar – 18+

8 Arco Lane, Heatherton, VIC

03 9551 1424

Tix: $30 – phone bookings only (dinner & show)

Doors: 6.30pm (7pm dinner)

Show starts: 8pm

Saturday, March 20

Volta Arts and Culture – 18+

15 Field St, Ballarat, VIC

0419 379 757

Tix: $30 + bf – Eventbrite

Doors: 7.00pm

Show starts: 8pm

Thursday, March 25

Brass Monkey – 18+

115A Cronulla St, Cronulla, NSW

02 9544 3844

Tix: $76.50 (includes dinner) – Oztix

Doors: 6.30pm

Show starts: 8pm

Friday, 26 March

The Bridge Hotel – 18+

119 Victoria Road, Rozelle, NSW

Tix: $30 + bf – Moshtix

Doors: 7:30pm

Show starts: 8pm

Saturday, March 27

Centro CBD – 18+

28 Stewart St, Wollongong

02 4225 3556

Tix: $30+bf (show only); $55+bf (dinner & show) – TryBooking

Doors: 6.00pm

Show starts: 8pm

Sunday, March 28

Lizotte’s Newcastle – 18+

31 Morehead St, Lambton, NSW

02 4956 2066

Tix: $30+bf (show only); $72+bf (lunch & show) – lizottes.com.au

Doors: 12pm

Show starts: 2pm

Friday, April 9

The Lounge (Royal Hotel) – 18+

1259 Sandgate Rd, Nundah, QLD

07 3051 7619

Tix: $29.90+bf Oztix

Doors: 7.30pm

Show starts: 8:30pm

Saturday, April 10

Wallaby Hotel – 18+

45 Railway St, Mudgeeraba, QLD

07 3558 3316

Tix: $29.90+bf Oztix

Doors: 7.30pm

Show starts: 8:30pm

Friday, April 16

Sooki Lounge – 18+

1648 Burwood Hwy, Belgrave, VIC

03 9754 7567

Tix: $30.00+bf Oztix

Doors: 7.30pm

Show starts: 8pm

Saturday, April 24

Railway Hotel Murchison- 18+

4910 Goulburn Valley Hwy, Murchison East, VIC

03 5826 2552

Tix: $30.00+bf Eventbrite

Doors: 7.30pm

Show starts: 8pm

https://jasonsingh.com.au/tour/

