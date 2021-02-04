Taxiride’s Jason Singh Has An East Coast Tour Coming Up - Noise11.com

Jason Singh of Taxiride will head out across March and April for the ‘Jason Singh Plays Taxiride Hits Bits & Beyond’ East Coast tour.
Taxiride had their first hit in 1999 with their first single ‘Get Set’. It placed them immediately in the Top 10.
‘Get Set’ set up a number one album for Taxiride with more hits in ‘Everywhere We Go’ and ‘Can You Feel’ before a second album ‘Garage Mahal’ and another Top 10 hit ‘Creepin’ Up Slowly’ set in.
Taxiride went on to earn two Platinum albums plus a Gold and a Platinum single.
“I’m proud of everything I’ve done,” Jason says, “Taxiride is where it all started for me. I’m excited about playing these shows and getting to play a collection of songs I’ve rarely, some never, played live.”
Jason Singh will tour the east coast fronting a four-piece acoustic band.
Jason Singh Plays Taxiride Hits Bits & Beyond dates:
Friday, March 19
Arcobar – 18+
8 Arco Lane, Heatherton, VIC
03 9551 1424
Tix: $30 – phone bookings only (dinner & show)
Doors: 6.30pm (7pm dinner)
Show starts: 8pm
Saturday, March 20
Volta Arts and Culture – 18+
15 Field St, Ballarat, VIC
0419 379 757
Tix: $30 + bf – Eventbrite
Doors: 7.00pm
Show starts: 8pm
Thursday, March 25
Brass Monkey – 18+
115A Cronulla St, Cronulla, NSW
02 9544 3844
Tix: $76.50 (includes dinner) – Oztix
Doors: 6.30pm
Show starts: 8pm
Friday, 26 March
The Bridge Hotel – 18+
119 Victoria Road, Rozelle, NSW
Tix: $30 + bf – Moshtix
Doors: 7:30pm
Show starts: 8pm
Saturday, March 27
Centro CBD – 18+
28 Stewart St, Wollongong
02 4225 3556
Tix: $30+bf (show only); $55+bf (dinner & show) – TryBooking
Doors: 6.00pm
Show starts: 8pm
Sunday, March 28
Lizotte’s Newcastle – 18+
31 Morehead St, Lambton, NSW
02 4956 2066
Tix: $30+bf (show only); $72+bf (lunch & show) – lizottes.com.au
Doors: 12pm
Show starts: 2pm
Friday, April 9
The Lounge (Royal Hotel) – 18+
1259 Sandgate Rd, Nundah, QLD
07 3051 7619
Tix: $29.90+bf Oztix
Doors: 7.30pm
Show starts: 8:30pm
Saturday, April 10
Wallaby Hotel – 18+
45 Railway St, Mudgeeraba, QLD
07 3558 3316
Tix: $29.90+bf Oztix
Doors: 7.30pm
Show starts: 8:30pm
Friday, April 16
Sooki Lounge – 18+
1648 Burwood Hwy, Belgrave, VIC
03 9754 7567
Tix: $30.00+bf Oztix
Doors: 7.30pm
Show starts: 8pm
Saturday, April 24
Railway Hotel Murchison- 18+
4910 Goulburn Valley Hwy, Murchison East, VIC
03 5826 2552
Tix: $30.00+bf Eventbrite
Doors: 7.30pm
Show starts: 8pm
https://jasonsingh.com.au/tour/
