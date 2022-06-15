Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Takes Shape With Acts Announced - Noise11.com

The first artists for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert have been announced.

Foo Fighters will perform their first show since the death of Taylor Hawkins on 25 March in London on 3 September. Both shows will feature Mark Ronson, Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush, Stewart Copeland of The Police and Wolfgang Van Halen.

Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett, Miley Cyrus, Josh Homme, Brad Wilk and Nikki Sixx will be at the LA show while Supergrass, Chrissie Hynde and Liam Gallagher will perform in London.

The two shows will take place on September 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

London! Please welcome the first wave of special guests to join The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts! More to be announced soon. Tickets on sale Friday 17 June at 9am local time. pic.twitter.com/6vsdo2n5js — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 15, 2022

Los Angeles! Please welcome the first wave of special guests to join The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts! More to be announced soon. Tickets on sale Friday, June 17 at 9am local time. pic.twitter.com/FW4RUmX32Q — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 15, 2022

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will benefit charities in both the US and UK chosen by the Hawkins family. Beneficiaries and further details will be announced shortly.

