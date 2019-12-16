Taylor Swift Joins Glastonbury’s 50th Anniversary Lineup

Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary just got even bigger with one of the world’s biggest superstars – Taylor Swift – joining the party.

Posting on her Instagram, Swift said, “I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary – See you there!”.

Swift significantly brings down the average age of performers, with former Beatle Paul McCartney and soul icon Diana Ross being the only two announcements made so far.

It will be a big year for Swift, who recently won Billboard’s Woman of the Decade. There will be a documentary on her meteoric rise to fame entitled Miss Americana and her seventh album Lover is out now. The idea that Swift will dominate entertainment and pop culture headlines in 2020 is the very definition of a safe bet.

Check Taylor Swift out in concert on her Lover 2020 tour:

APRIL

5 – Capital One Jam Fest, Atlanta, GA (tickets TBC)

JUNE

20 – Werchter Boutique, Werchter, Belgium (tickets)

24 – The Waldbühne, Berlin, Germany (tickets)

26 – Sommertid, Oslo, Norway (tickets)

28 – Glastonbury Festival, Glastonbury, UK (tickets)

JULY

1 – Roskilde Festival, Roskilde, Denmark (tickets)

3 – Open’er Festival, Gdynia, Poland (tickets)

5 – Festival de Nimes, Nimes, France (tickets)

8 – Mad Cool Festival, Madrid, Spain (tickets)

9 – NOS Alive, Lisbon, Portugal (tickets)

11 – BST Hyde Park, London, UK (tickets)

18 – Allianz Parque, São Paulo, Brazil (tickets)

19 – Allianz Parque, São Paulo, Brazil (tickets)

25 – Lover Fest West, Los Angeles, CA (tickets)

26 – Lover Fest West, Los Angeles, CA (tickets)

31 – Lover Fest East, Foxborough, MA (tickets)

AUGUST

1 – Lover Fest East, Foxborough, MA (tickets)

Check out Taylor Swift’s You Need To Calm Down below:

