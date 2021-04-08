 Taylor Swift Reissues Joe Jonas Breakup Song - Noise11.com

Taylor Swift Reissues Joe Jonas Breakup Song

by Music-News.com on April 8, 2021

in News

Taylor Swift has revisited her split from Joe Jonas for the latest From the Vault gem ahead of her Fearless album re-release on Friday.

Taylor wrote Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor’s Version) after Jonas reportedly ended their romance over the phone in 2008, and fans insist the song is all about their break-up.

Swift released her new version of the track on Wednesday, tweeting: “Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: ‘REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE.'”

In the song, she sings: “Hello Mr. Perfectly Fine/How’s your heart after breaking mine?/Mr. always at the right place at the right time, baby/Hello, Mr. casually cruel/Mr. everything revolves around you/I’ve been Miss Misery since your goodbye/And you’re Mr. Perfectly Fine.”

The re-release hasn’t upset Jonas’s wife Sophie Turner, who posted the Spotify listing of the song, writing: “It’s not NOT a bop @TaylorSwift”, prompting the singer to respond by referencing Sophie’s Game of Thrones character and stating: “Forever bending the knee for the (queen) of the north.”

Over the weekend, Swift revealed the track listing for the Fearless bonus album, explaining it will include 27 songs from the project’s recording sessions.

The 31-year-old has already released two tunes – a reworked Love Story and a previously unheard collaboration with Maren Morris, called You All Over Me – and previewed a third, Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version).

Swift is in the process of re-recording her old hits to thwart the new rights owners’ efforts to make money off the originals.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

