Ted Mulry Tribute Set For Sydney In August - Noise11.com

Ted Mulry Tribute Set For Sydney In August

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 14, 2021

in News

Tony Romeril of Autumn, Peter Cupples of Stylus, Harry Young of Harry Young and Sabbath and Alison MacCallum are just some of the names gathering in Sydney on 29 August to play tribute to Ted Mulry to mark the 20th anniversary of his passing.

Ted died on 1 September 2001 at age 53 after being diagnosed earlier in the year with a brain tumour.

Ted had 11 Top 40 hits in Australia between 1970 and 1978 including the number one song ‘Jump In My Car’ in 1975.

That song was covered in 2010 by David ‘The Hoff’ Hasselhoff.

Ted’s first hit was ‘Julia’ in 1970 (no 24).

He would move Top 10 hits with ‘Falling In Love Again’ (no 7, 1971), ‘Jump In My Car’ (no 1, 1975), ‘Darktown Strutters Ball’ (no 3, 1976) and ‘My Little Girl’ (no 8, 1977).

Ted Mulry Memories is on 29 August 2021 at the Enmore Theatre Sydney.

