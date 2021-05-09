 Tegan & Sara High School Memoir To Be Adapted For TV - Noise11.com
Tegan and Sara, Noise11, Photo

Tegan and Sara at Noise11

Tegan & Sara High School Memoir To Be Adapted For TV

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 10, 2021

in News

Sister duo Tegan & Sara’s High School memoir is to be adapted for a TV show.

Brad Pitt and his partners at Plan B Entertainment will produce the new IMDb TV series based on the twins’ bestseller about their teenage years, while actress-turned-director Clea DuVall will oversee the project.

A synopsis of the series reads: “Told through a backdrop of ’90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of twin sisters growing up down the hall from one another.”

While Tegan and Sara Quin, 40, noted that they are thrilled to be involved with the show.

“We are incredibly excited to… bring ‘High School’ to life and apologise in advance to our mother for forcing her to relive this period of time with us again,” they commented. “We’ve made casting suggestions on her behalf to the incomparable Clea DuVall and our wonderful partners at Plan B.”

Tegan and Sara released memoir High School in September 2019.

