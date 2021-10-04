Tex Perkins Drains The Swamp With A New Fat Rubber Band Song - Noise11.com

Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band have flung out a new track ‘Place In The Sun’.
With The Fat Rubber Band, Tex Perkins and Matt Walker revisit Swamp Rock. Swamp Rock is a sound that encompasses acts like Creedence Clearwater Revival, JJ Cale and Tony Joe White. More locally, The Stems, Six Ft Hick and Kim Salmon slide into the category.
Tex has been there before. Beasts of Bourbon had a fair component of Swamp Rock in their make-up.
An album for The Fat Rubber Band is coming on 5 November.
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook