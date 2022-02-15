 The 1975 To Make Comeback In Japan - Noise11.com
Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw

Noise11 The 1975 photo by Ian Laidlaw

The 1975 To Make Comeback In Japan

by Music-News.com on February 16, 2022

in News

The 1975 will make their live comeback at Japan’s Summer Sonic festival in August.

Matt Healy and co – who are currently in England “writing, recording and mixing” their follow-up to 2020’s ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’ – will headline the festival in Tokyo and Osaka on August 20 and 21, following a two-year break from the road.

Summer Sonic – which takes place at Tokyos Zozomarine Stadium and Osaka’s Maishima Sonic Park – will also see performances from the likes of Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Yungblud and Maneskin.

The announcement regarding their live return comes after The 1975 deleted their social media profiles and website, seemingly in preparation for their new era.

Matt previously revealed that being forced to take a break from touring amid the Covid-19 pandemic had been good for the band.

He wrote in a letter to fans: “Hello to all my darling The 1975 fans!! I do hope you are all well, considering how difficult things have been this year. It’s Matty here. I’ve been daydreaming about playing shows today – and although we definitely needed a break, I can’t tell you how much we miss spending those evenings with you guys.

“I think it’s fair to say that we maybe bit off slightly more than we could chew when it came to doing two full albums back to back. I don’t think the records suffered – if anything I think it gave them a strange energy and the last two records happen to be my favourites – but it definitely took its toll on us as individuals. It was wicked tho, beautiful! Like being beaten up by a magical unicorn!

“We had been either on tour or in the studio for nearly 8 years straight or some shit – and I think that jolt that we ALL felt (globally) back in March as COVID-19 impacted all our lives provided us with a moment to reflect on stuff. (sic).

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The 1975, Photo By Ian Laidlaw The 1975, Photo By Ian Laidlaw The 1975, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon ‘Bad Habits’ Collaboration Is Ready

Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon will release their heavy rock version of 'Bad Habits' on Friday (18.02.22).

10 hours ago
Cut Copy
Cut Copy Are Heading Across North American And Into Europe

Australia’s Cut Copy have a full year of touring ahead of them with North American and European dates locked in for 2022.

24 hours ago
Harry Styles One Direction Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles Films Video On Giant Bed Outside Buckingham Palace

Harry Styles has been spotted filming a music video on a giant bed outside Buckingham Palace.

3 days ago
Kanye West 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Fires Off At Pete Davidson

Kanye West has criticised Pete Davidson in a series of fiery messages posted on Instagram.

4 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
UK Charts: Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Are In For An Easy No 1

The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.  

4 days ago
Bastille, Noise11, Photo
UK Charts: Bastille Have The Number One Album

Bastille secure their third Number 1 album this week, as Give Me The Future rules over the Official Albums Chart.

4 days ago
Billie Eilish photo by Kelia Anne MacCluskey
Billie Eilish and Brother Finneas Visit The White House

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas met U.S. President Joe Biden and his new dog at the White House on Wednesday.

5 days ago