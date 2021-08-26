 The 20th Anniversary of the Death of Aaliyah - Noise11.com
Aaliyah

Aaliyah

The 20th Anniversary of the Death of Aaliyah

by Paul Cashmere on August 26, 2021

in News

On August 25, 2001 R&B star Aaliyah was killed in a plane crash at the age of 22. At around 6:50pm the singer and her entourage boarded a private aircraft at Marsh Harbour Airport in the Bahamas and were heading to Florida. They never arrived.

All nine people aboard including Aaliyah died when the plane crashed shortly after take-off just 60 metres from the end of the runway. An investigation found the aircraft had 320 kg of excess weight on board, including one extra passenger than it was allowed. An investigation into the plane-crash that killed Aaliyah discovered cocaine in the pilots bloodstream.

Today Aaliyah would have been 42. At the time of her death Aaliyah had released three albums. ‘Aaliyah’, her third and final album reached no 1 in the USA one year earlier. She had already had a number one hit with ‘Try Again’ and clocked up 12 Top 40 singles in the USA.

Aaliyah would become a posthumous movie star. In early 2001 Aaliyah was in Australia to film the movie ‘Queen of the Damned’. She played the lead role of Akasha. The film was shot in the Melbourne suburb of St Albans and around city locations including St Kilda. The quarry scenes were shot in Werribee. The movie was a sequel to ‘Interview With A Vampire’ (1994) starring Tom Cruise. Aaliyah never saw the completed movie. It premiered in 2002.

Aaliyah could have become a major star had she lived. She was signed to star in the sequel to ‘The Matrix’. She had partly filmed her role as Zee for ‘The Matrix Reloaded’ and would also appear in the third movie ‘The Matrix Revolutions’ but Nona Gaye (daughter of Marvin Gaye) was recast for the role.

Aaliyah’s final album ‘Aaliyah’ was released just one month before her death. It has sold over 13 million copies worldwide.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bliss N Eso photo by Dean Hammer
Bliss N Eso Aim For 2022 Tour

Bliss N Eso are banking on the end of the #Gladyscluster by January so that their 2022 The Sun tour can get underway.

5 hours ago
Kanye West by Scott Marsh
Kanye West Plans Irresponsible Potential Covid Superspreader Event

Kanye West isn't requiring proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test at his Chicago listening party.

12 hours ago
Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hayley Williams Gets A Credit On Olivia Rodrigo Song

Paramore's Hayley Williams and Josh Farro have been credited as writers of Olivia Rodrigo's 'Good 4 U'.

16 hours ago
Daptone Super Soul Revue Live At The Apollo
Daptone To Release 20th Anniversary Live At The Apollo

Daptone Records will release up a 32 track feast of soul to mark the 20th anniversary of the label.

2 days ago
Kacey Musgraves (photo suppiled by Universal Music)
Kacey Musgraves ‘star-crossed’ Movie To Premiere In September

Kacey Musgraves has created a 50-minute movie version of her upcoming album ‘star-crossed’. The movie will premiere on Paramount+ in September.

2 days ago
Delta Goodrem photo by Ros O'Gorman
Delta Postponed Due To Delta

Delta Goodrem’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Dreams’ tour has been postponed to 2022 due to the #Gladyscluster and the Delta strain.

6 days ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Drake Reveals Chaos After Covid

Drake has revealed that contracting Covid-19 caused his hair to grow "weird".

August 19, 2021