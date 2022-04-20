The Alan Parsons Project Tours North America For 40th Anniversary of Eye In The Sky - Noise11.com

It is coming up to 40 years since the release of The Alan Parsons Project’s sixth album ‘Eye In The Sky’.

‘Eye In The Sky’ was nominated for a Grammy in 1983 but the album didn’t win until 35 years later when it won Best Immersive Audio Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

‘Eye In the Sky’ reached number four in Australia yet Parsons has never toured Australia. It reached number 7 in the USA and number 27 in the UK.

Alan Parsons was an engineer at Abbey Road studios in London. He worked on The Beatles’ “Let It Be’ and ‘Abbey Road’ as well as Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’.

The Alan Parsons Project opened their ‘Eye In The Sky – 40th Anniversary Tour’ in California on 15 April.

The setlist was:

Standing on Higher Ground (from Gaudi, 1987)

Don’t Answer Me (from Ammonia Avenue, 1982)

Time (from The Turn Of A Friendly Card, 1980)

Breakdown (from I Robot, 1977)

The Raven (from Tales of Mystery and Imagination, 1976)

(The System of) Dr. Tarr and Professor Fether (from Tales of Mystery and Imagination, 1976)

I Wouldn’t Want to Be Like You (from I Robot, 1977)

One Note Symphony (from The Secret, 2019)

Prime Time (from Ammonia Avenue, 1982)

The complete 1982 Eye In the Sky album)

Sirius

Eye in the Sky

Children of the Moon

Gemini

Silence and I

You’re Gonna Get Your Fingers Burned

Psychobabble

Mammagamma

Step by Step

Old and Wise

Encore:

Games People Play (from The Turn Of A Friendly Card, 1980)

