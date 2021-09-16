 The Amity Affliction Debut New Song ‘Like Love’ For Late Friend SK - Noise11.com
The Amity Affliction Debut New Song ‘Like Love’ For Late Friend SK

by Paul Cashmere on September 16, 2021

in News

The Amity Affliction have a new song ‘Like Love’, written in memory of their late friend SK who passed away after experiencing depression.

The band’s record label Warner Music write that ‘Like Love’, written by Joel Birch and Ahren Stringer, is a very personal song. “It’s important as a band that The Amity Affliction draws from personal experience and maintains its dedication to facing up to the brutal realities of mental illness within the context of their songs. Joel is unwavering in his constant use of the music as catharsis, and this song is no different. The song shifts between positive and negative, hope and hopelessness, and draws on an intimate knowledge of drug use and depression and how the two are often inextricably linked in their personal devastation, while also acknowledging the peace for those who suffer once they are gone”.

The Amity Affliction’s last album was ‘Everybody Loves You … Once You Leave Them’ in 2020. It reached no 2 on the Australian album chart. The Amity Affliction have had four number one albums between 2012 and 2018.

