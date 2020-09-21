The Angels Re-Record 1980 Classic ‘Dark Room’

The Angels’ new album is a remake of an old one. ‘Dark Room Recharged’ is 1980’s ‘Dark Room’ done 40 years later.
“We are very excited to have re-recorded Darkroom with Dave Gleeson, Sam and Nick, Darkroom has always been a very special album for us, marking the time when we left Alberts and toured America and Europe. It completes the Face to Face/No Exit/Darkroom Trilogy, recorded both in the Studio and Live, with bonus tracks and the occasional change from the original recordings. And we’re finally taking it out on tour in 2021. Can’t wait to change the rusty strings, shake off the Cabin Fever and hit the road again!”
‘Dark Room’ was the fourth album for The Angels. The album was recorded in Sydney and self-produced. It featured the hit song ‘No Sscrets’.
John Brewster said “The Angels have a long history that we can be proud of, as we are every member that’s played in the band over the years. These days we continue to write and record new songs, and with Dave Gleeson, Sam Brewster and Nick Norton it’s great to revisit the Darkroom album, one of my favourites.”
The Angels plan on hitting the road again in 2012. get tickets at https://theangels.com.au
Dark Room Recharged Dates
Friday April 30 Bridge Hotel, Rozelle
Saturday May 1 Bridge Hotel, Rozelle
Friday May 7 The Gov, Adelaide
Saturday May 8 The Gov, Adelaide
Friday May 14 Taren Point Hotel, NSW
Saturday May 15 Revesby Workers, NSW
Friday May 21 Chelsea Heights Hotel, Aspendale, Vic
Saturday May 22 York on Lilydale, Mount Evelyn, Vic
Friday May 28 Belmont 16’s, Belmont, NSW
Saturday May 29 Hornsby RSL, NSW
Friday June 4 Mansfield Tavern, QLD
Saturday June 5 Kings Beach Tavern, QLD
Sunday June 6 Wallaby Hotel, QLD
Friday June 11 Ravenswood Hotel, WA
Saturday June 12 Charles Hotel, North Perth, WA
Friday June 18 Juniors, Kingsford, NSW
Saturday June 19 The Doylo, Doyalson, NSW
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook