The Angels Re-Record 1980 Classic ‘Dark Room’

The Angels’ new album is a remake of an old one. ‘Dark Room Recharged’ is 1980’s ‘Dark Room’ done 40 years later.

“We are very excited to have re-recorded Darkroom with Dave Gleeson, Sam and Nick, Darkroom has always been a very special album for us, marking the time when we left Alberts and toured America and Europe. It completes the Face to Face/No Exit/Darkroom Trilogy, recorded both in the Studio and Live, with bonus tracks and the occasional change from the original recordings. And we’re finally taking it out on tour in 2021. Can’t wait to change the rusty strings, shake off the Cabin Fever and hit the road again!”

‘Dark Room’ was the fourth album for The Angels. The album was recorded in Sydney and self-produced. It featured the hit song ‘No Sscrets’.

John Brewster said “The Angels have a long history that we can be proud of, as we are every member that’s played in the band over the years. These days we continue to write and record new songs, and with Dave Gleeson, Sam Brewster and Nick Norton it’s great to revisit the Darkroom album, one of my favourites.”

The Angels plan on hitting the road again in 2012. get tickets at https://theangels.com.au

Dark Room Recharged Dates

Friday April 30 Bridge Hotel, Rozelle

Saturday May 1 Bridge Hotel, Rozelle

Friday May 7 The Gov, Adelaide

Saturday May 8 The Gov, Adelaide

Friday May 14 Taren Point Hotel, NSW

Saturday May 15 Revesby Workers, NSW

Friday May 21 Chelsea Heights Hotel, Aspendale, Vic

Saturday May 22 York on Lilydale, Mount Evelyn, Vic

Friday May 28 Belmont 16’s, Belmont, NSW

Saturday May 29 Hornsby RSL, NSW

Friday June 4 Mansfield Tavern, QLD

Saturday June 5 Kings Beach Tavern, QLD

Sunday June 6 Wallaby Hotel, QLD

Friday June 11 Ravenswood Hotel, WA

Saturday June 12 Charles Hotel, North Perth, WA

Friday June 18 Juniors, Kingsford, NSW

Saturday June 19 The Doylo, Doyalson, NSW

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments