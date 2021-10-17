 The Australian Cast of Jagged Little Pill Revealed - Noise11.com
Jagged Little Pill the Musical Original Broadway cast Lauren Patten and Company L Matthew Murphy

Jagged Little Pill the Musical Original Broadway cast Lauren Patten and Company photo by Matthew Murphy

The Australian Cast of Jagged Little Pill Revealed

by Paul Cashmere on October 17, 2021

in News

The full cast of the Australian production of Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ has been announced. Tim Draxl, Emily Nkomo and Liam Head have been named for the main cast alongside Natalie Bassingthwaighte.

“Oh my goodness I am beyond excited to be cast in my very first professional musical theatre production and none other than a Tony Award winning Broadway show like Jagged Little Pill! I love the character of Frankie so much. She’s strong, complex, rebellious, and socially aware. I seriously can’t wait to get to embody her whilst performing some of Alanis Morissette’s best songs.”, said Emily Nkomo who will play Frankie Healy.

The ‘Jagged Little Pill’ plot is centred on the Healy family, a suburban family dealing with the reality of life and the cracks in the community.

Liam Head, who plays Nick Healy commented, “I’m so excited to be onstage, working with artists that I have watched and admired from the audience for so long. I cannot wait to jump into the rehearsal room and start developing the role of Nick, working off the brilliant cast and creatives around me. The soundtrack is amazing, the Tony award winning script is amazing, the creatives are amazing – It will certainly be a very full, and very rewarding experience.”

The cast also includes Maggie McKenna as Jo, with Grace Miell playing Bella and Phoenix is played by Aydan.

Joining them will be the stellar ensemble cast Baylie Carson, Bella Choundary , Josh Gates, Matt Hamilton , Georgina Hopson , Marie Ikonomou , Caleb Jago-Ward , Jerome Javier , Giorgia Kennedy , Coby Njoroge , Noah Mullins , Isabella Roberts , Trevor Santos , Mon Vergara , Romy Vuksan and Imani Williams .

“We are thrilled that in the same week that our Broadway production returns for live performances, we are also announcing our talented and diverse Australian cast and beginning rehearsals in Sydney. We can’t wait for audiences in Australia to see this story of radical honesty, radical forgiveness and radical inclusion,” said producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price.

Dates:

Theatre Royal Sydney December 2nd – 19th 2021
Comedy Theatre Melbourne from January 2ND 2022

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Korn
Third Korn Member Contracts Covid-19

Korn drummer Ray Luzier has tested positive for COVID-19.

12 hours ago
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin, Noise11, Photo
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin Are Parents To Twins

Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin have become parents to twins.

12 hours ago
Trading 4s with KSPRZK on the bongos in Fresno. Photo: Dr. Varuni Kulasekera
Violent Femmes Tour Diary #6 By Brian Ritchie

Violent Femmes North American tour has left Texas and crossed the United States into Nevada, Arizona and onto California. Violent Femmes co-founder and bass player Brian Ritchie is keeping you personally informed about the tour at Noise11.com.

2 days ago
Usher, Noise11.com, photo
Usher Is Now A Father Of Four

Usher has announced the birth of his fourth child.

5 days ago
Charley Drayton opening Amphlett Lane, Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Charley Drayton Is Bob Dylan’s New Drummer

Former Divinyls member Charley Drayton will be heading out on tour as the drummer for the Bob Dylan band for Bob’s upcoming ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour 2021-2024’.

5 days ago
Gary Barlow, Noise11, Photo
Today’s Christmas Album News Goes To … (drum-roll please)… GARY BARLOW

Gary Barlow is to follow in the footsteps of his Take That bandmate Robbie Williams by releasing a Christmas album.

5 days ago
Bryan Adams Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bryan Adams Previews ‘So Happy It Hurts’ Album

Bryan Adams has released the title track from his upcoming album, 'So Happy It Hurts', and announced a 2022 UK and Ireland tour.

5 days ago