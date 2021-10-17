The Australian Cast of Jagged Little Pill Revealed - Noise11.com

The full cast of the Australian production of Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ has been announced. Tim Draxl, Emily Nkomo and Liam Head have been named for the main cast alongside Natalie Bassingthwaighte.

“Oh my goodness I am beyond excited to be cast in my very first professional musical theatre production and none other than a Tony Award winning Broadway show like Jagged Little Pill! I love the character of Frankie so much. She’s strong, complex, rebellious, and socially aware. I seriously can’t wait to get to embody her whilst performing some of Alanis Morissette’s best songs.”, said Emily Nkomo who will play Frankie Healy.

The ‘Jagged Little Pill’ plot is centred on the Healy family, a suburban family dealing with the reality of life and the cracks in the community.

Liam Head, who plays Nick Healy commented, “I’m so excited to be onstage, working with artists that I have watched and admired from the audience for so long. I cannot wait to jump into the rehearsal room and start developing the role of Nick, working off the brilliant cast and creatives around me. The soundtrack is amazing, the Tony award winning script is amazing, the creatives are amazing – It will certainly be a very full, and very rewarding experience.”

The cast also includes Maggie McKenna as Jo, with Grace Miell playing Bella and Phoenix is played by Aydan.

Joining them will be the stellar ensemble cast Baylie Carson, Bella Choundary , Josh Gates, Matt Hamilton , Georgina Hopson , Marie Ikonomou , Caleb Jago-Ward , Jerome Javier , Giorgia Kennedy , Coby Njoroge , Noah Mullins , Isabella Roberts , Trevor Santos , Mon Vergara , Romy Vuksan and Imani Williams .

“We are thrilled that in the same week that our Broadway production returns for live performances, we are also announcing our talented and diverse Australian cast and beginning rehearsals in Sydney. We can’t wait for audiences in Australia to see this story of radical honesty, radical forgiveness and radical inclusion,” said producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price.

Dates:

Theatre Royal Sydney December 2nd – 19th 2021

Comedy Theatre Melbourne from January 2ND 2022

