The Avalanches Debut Two New Songs, One With Sananda Maitreya aka Terence Trent D’Arby

by Paul Cashmere on July 22, 2020

The Avalanches have released two new songs including one of Terence Trent D’Arby (aka Sanada Maitreya.

“Reflecting Light” feat. Sananda Maitreya and Vashti Bunyan examines the sounds that haunt our lives and reverberate through space. Sananda Maritreya’s deeply soulful vocals evoke transformation amid a cosmic audio swirl that incorporates a sample of “Glow Worms,” which originally appeared on influential English singer-songwriter Vashti Bunyan’s1970 debut album, Just Another Diamond Day.

Of the two songs they say:

Reflecting Light:

A Vashti Bunyan record from 1970.
The church bells across the street
from my house, recorded on an iPhone.

They once rang like clockwork every Sunday. Now, in lockdown, they are gone.

The hiss from a much loved vinyl record.
The static on our television sets; radiation left over from the Big Bang.

What are these sounds that haunt our lives..
floating in the static and the noise all around us, just beyond our grasp?

Are they radio waves, hallucinations? Voices from the past?

Beginning with the physical, we become the ephemeral. We are changed.
Emeshed in the universal fabric, we are reflecting light.

Voice – Sananda Maitreya
Sample – Vashti Bunyan, ‘Glow Worms’ ( 1970)

—————————————
Wherever You Go:

Why do we send music to the stars?
Is it because we want our voices to live forever?
How else should we become pure spirits, singing forever in the dark?

“Our stars are not where we last admired them.
Our homes crumble and we don’t know which place to long for ”

– Ann Druyan

Voices – Neneh Cherry, Clypso.
Co Production – Jamie xx
Piano – Mick Jones
Sample – The Voyager Golden Record (1977)

