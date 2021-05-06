The Baby Animals Postpone 30th Anniversary Tour - Noise11.com

The Baby Animals have postponed their 30th anniversary tour that was due to start in June.

In a statement the band posted to their social’s, “We are sorry to announce that the ‘Anniversary Tour’ will be postponed. We will post new dates here as soon as we have them. Those of you with tickets will be contacted directly by the ticketing agent. Once again… apologies…. stay tuned for more news”.

The tour was due to being on June 25 in Queensland.

We are sorry to announce that the 'Anniversary Tour' will be postponed. We will post new dates here as soon as we have… Posted by Baby Animals Music on Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Baby Animals debut album was released on 2 September 1991. It was a no 1 album in Australia. Their debut single ‘Early Warning’ was released 21 April 1991. It peaked at no 21, was nominated for ARIA Song of the Year but lost to ‘Treaty’ by Yothu Yindi.

