 The Badloves Debut Video For First New Song In 20 Years ‘Soulbrothertruckin’song’ - Noise11.com
Michael Spiby of The Badloves photo by Ros O'Gorman

Michael Spiby of The Badloves photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Badloves Debut Video For First New Song In 20 Years ‘Soulbrothertruckin’song’

by Paul Cashmere on April 28, 2020

in News

The Badloves have a video for ‘Soulbrothertruckin’song’, their first new song in 20 years.

‘Soulbrothertruckin’song’ features Michael Spiby on guitar and lead vocals, Stephen ‘Irish’ O’Prey on bass, Jeff Consi on drums and Tony Featherstone in Hammond.

The three-time ARIA Award winning Badloves recorded their new music at The Wick studio on Brunswick with engineer Dan Corless. Michael Spiby produced the track.

The video was created by Michael Spiby and Mayling Louey, Michael wrote the storyboard and produced the clip.

There will be more new music from The Badloves. Find and follow their socials via www.thebadloves.com.au

