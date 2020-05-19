The Badloves To Play The Same Place As The Beatles, Festival Hall Melbourne

The Badloves will stream live from Melbourne’s iconic Festival Hall on 29 May, the same venue The Beatles played their only-ever Melbourne show.

The Badloves event will include a guest appearance from Susie Ahern. Susie sang the original backing vocals on ‘Green Limousine’.

Susie returned recently to rejoin The Badloves on their first new music in 17 years ‘Soulbrothertruckingsong’.

Tickets for The Badloves streaming from Festival Hall are on sale now.

Standard Tickets – $16.50

https://bit.ly/badloves

VIP Tickets – $27.50

Join the band backstage after the show for a live online and interactive Q&A session

https://bit.ly/badlovesvip

Throughout the gig there will be a “Zoom” enabled screen at the rear of the stage for the first 300 ticket purchasers to log on to and be a part of the show.

